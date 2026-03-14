4-Star WR Delivers Bad News to Two Major College Football Programs

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has warmed up in the first months of the 2026 offseason.

Prospects in the 2027 class have gone on fall visits, scheduled spring and summer visits and have begun to narrow down their lists of schools as they near their decisions. While most are still weighing options, many prospects in the cycle have already announced their college decisions.

One of the most recent decisions in the 2027 recruiting cycle came from wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray, who announced his commitment to South Carolina on Friday. The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, ranks as the No. 47 wide receiver, No. 9 player in the state of South Carolina and No. 360 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per Rivals.

Kelly-Murray's first season of varsity high school football saw him catch 81 passes for 1,202 yards and 13 touchdowns. Kelly-Murray is coming off a season in which he caught 72 passes for 1,072 yards and 16 touchdowns while logging over 10 tackles and a pair of interceptions for Summerville High School. He transferred to Oceanside Collegiate Academy for his senior year of high school.

The Gamecocks offered Kelly-Murray his scholarship in January of 2025. He has unofficially visited the Gamecocks six times and has an official visit scheduled to South Carolina for June 12.

Kelly-Murray became the third commitment in South Carolina's 2027 recruiting class and the first offensive commitment. He joined three-star defensive backs Jernard Albright and Aamaury Fountain in the class.

While Kelly-Murray ultimately opted to stay closer to home, there were other programs in pursuit of his commitment. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Kelly-Murray chose the Gamecocks over two other Power Four programs.

Florida State

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell celebrates with defensive back Earl Little Jr. (0) during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The Seminoles offered Kelly-Murray a scholarship while he was visiting for their game against East Texas A&M in early September of 2025. That game was shortly after Florida State's victory over Alabama and just before its catastrophic collapse in ACC play.

Florida State signed six different wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting cycle, a group highlighted by four-stars Jasen Lopez and EJ White. Three-star tight end Connor Winn is Florida State's only current offensive commit in the 2027 cycle.

Florida

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall, watches drills during spring practice at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Thursday | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gators offered Kelly-Murray a scholarship while he was on an unofficial visit back in June of 2025. Florida underwent a coaching change from Billy Napier to Jon Sumrall between the time of Kelly-Murray's visit to the Gators and his commitment to South Carolina.

Florida had to replace a handful of wide receivers who headed for the portal, most notably Aidan Mizell and Eugene Wilson III. It brought in five wide receivers from the portal, including former Auburn wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. Florida signed a trio of four-star wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting cycle and already holds a commitment from four-star Tramond Collins in the 2027 cycle.