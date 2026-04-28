College Football Powerhouses on Edge After 4-Star Safety Reveals Commitment Date

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle is in full swing as April turns to May in the 2026 offseason.

The summer will bring about a busy period for official visits and commitments from prospects all across the class of 2027. However, many prospects have made the choice to commit before taking any official summer visits to schools of interest.

One prospect primed for a commitment is four-star safety Kailib Dillard. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect from Tulsa, Oklahoma, ranks as the No. 79 safety, No. 16 prospect in Oklahoma and No. 733 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per Rivals.

In his junior season at Jenks High School, Dillard logged 78 tackles, four pass breakups, five interceptions and a forced fumble. On offense, Dillard caught 71 passes for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns as a wide receiver.

While Dillard has yet to reach an official decision, he took an important step in his recruitment on Monday. Sam Spiegelman of Rivals reported that Dillard scheduled a commitment date for May 5 to decide between his three finalists.

Florida

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall poses with fans after the Orange and Blue game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 11, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gators offered a scholarship to Dillard in January, nearly two months after they named Jon Sumrall as Billy Napier's successor. Dillard visited Florida at the beginning of March and will officially visit the Gators on June 11.

Four-star Dylan Purter and three-star Kaiden Hall are the Gators' two incoming freshman safeties, and they picked up a pair of transfers at the position in Cam Dooley (Kentucky) and DJ Coleman (Baylor). Florida holds cornerback commitments from four-star Amare Nugent and three-star Aamaury Fountain, but it has yet to land a safety commitment in the 2027 cycle.

Georgia

Like Florida, Georgia did not offer Dillard his scholarship until late January. Dillard took a spring visit to Georgia on April 18 and will officially visit the Bulldogs on June 5.

The Bulldogs picked up a pair of safety transfers in Ja'Marley Riddle (East Carolina) and Khalil Barnes (Clemson) and signed four four-star freshmen at the position in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Georgia holds a pair of commitments from high-rated cornerbacks in Donte Wright and Jerry Outhouse Jr. in the 2027 cycle, but it is still searching for its first safety commitment.

Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of Dillard's finalists, Oregon was the earliest to extend its offer to him back on Jan. 7. Dillard visited the Ducks for a spring practice on March 14, but he has not scheduled an official visit to Oregon.

The Ducks went out and acquired a pair of transfers in Koi Perich (Minnesota) and Carl Williams IV (Baylor) at safety, the former of which earned All-Big Ten honors in 2025. Oregon signed three safeties that ranked as four-star or higher in the 2026 recruiting cycle, one of whom is the top safety in the class, Jett Washington.