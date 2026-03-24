5-Star EDGE Ranked Nation's No. 1 2028 Defensive Prospect

The path for the top 2028 defensive player in the nation runs West. A trio of relatively local schools will look to hold off outsiders to claim the nation's top defender and an impressive EDGE prospect. But the immediate news, off the release of Rivals' updated top 300 for 2028, is that top-ranked defender, who actually dipped a spot from the top overall player in the class to merely No. 2 overall.

The Top '28 Defender

To his credit, Arizona EDGE Jalanie George did not seem upset about being surpassed by five-star wide receiver Jeff Harrison. "It's an honor to be recognized like that," he said to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong of his ranking. The 6'5", 240-pound product of Goodyear, Arizona figures to have one of the busiest recruitments imaginable as the top defensive talent in what is shaping up to be an impressive 2028 national recruiting class.

🚨NEW🚨 EDGE Jalanie George ranks No. 2 and 5-stars in the initial 2028 Rivals300. https://t.co/gzYz0TWN1w pic.twitter.com/yYpS4wNn5L — Rivals (@Rivals) March 23, 2026

Early Leaders for George

George's recruitment at the moment appears wide open. It's perhaps notable that no clear favorite has emerged in Rivals' internal expert predictions, with Arizona State as the slim leader with 6.2% of expert picks. In discussing his recruitment with Rivals guru Steve Wiltfong, George identified Washington, Oregon, and California as three standout schools in his recruitment.

Of the three, Oregon, of course, is the most prestigious national brand. That competitiveness and the impressive facilities of Oregon stood out to George, per Wiltfong. California's impressive academics were of note to George, and Washington's strong football culture drew positive mention.

That said, George is slated to take an unofficial visit to Ole Miss later this month and mentioned seeing some of the SEC programs in his conversation with Wiltfong. George remains committed to "taking my time with the process."

2027 Recruiting Efforts from George's Top Schools

Of course, 2028 recruits are only just starting to make commitments. For that matter, most of the 2027 class is still unknown. Of George's early leaders, Oregon has had the most early recruiting success in 2027, with six commitments already on board and a No. 9 team rankings in the latest Rivals figures. The Ducks have a couple of four-star defensive linemen already on board for 2027. They're also currently involved in a battle for the top QB prospect in the class.

Washington has been even more active, nabbing nine verbal commitments already with a class ranked No. 29 in Rivals' rankings. The Huskies have a single three-star defensive line recruit already on board for next season.

California has been the most patient, with just four commits for the nation's No. 31 class. A four-star in-state EDGE recruit has been their top prospect to date.

The involvement of the SEC could make George's recruitment much more complex, but the nation's top defender is moving systematically in his recruitment.