After Ohio State slipped behind Indiana in the race for the national title, the Buckeyes are spending the offseason making up ground. Recruiting is the key to the season ahead and Ohio State is making major waves so far in recruiting. OSU has nine commitments overall and ranks second in Rivals' 2027 team class rankings.

The Top Big Ten Commit

The biggest name so far for a Big Ten roster belongs to OSU. Five-star EDGE David Jacobs of Georgia was recently singled out by Rivals' industry rankings as the top Big Ten commit so far in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Jacobs is also ranked as the third best player overall in the nation, as well as the top EDGE in the class and the second-ranked committed player so far in the 2027 cycle.

Top Big Ten commits in the 2027 cycle‼️￼



Read: https://t.co/0n842bsfQt pic.twitter.com/w5LeUXhHqb — Rivals (@Rivals) March 20, 2026

Other OSU Standouts

Ohio State hasn't exactly taken it easy after Jacobs. The Buckeyes landed the No. 2 commit so far in the Big Ten in wide receiver Jamier Brown. Brown is also a five-star recruit and is the No. 17 player in the 2027 class nationally per the Rivals industry rankings. Ohio State also claims the No. 7 ranked Top Ten commit in four-star offensive lineman Kellen Wymer.

Other Top Big Ten Teams in Recruiting 2027

While Ohio State has claimed two of the 20 players ranked as five-star recruits as their own, they're not the only Big Ten team to invade that territory. USC nabbed five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, who is the 18th ranked player in the nation. The Trojans are made a statement in this cycle, also nabbing four-star WR Quentin Hale (No. 5 Big Ten commit) and CB Aaryn Washington (No. 8 Big Ten commit).

Nebraska might be the surprise of the rankings, with the Huskers claiming a pair of high four-star commits in safety Tory Pittman (No. 4 Big Ten commit) and quarterback Trae Taylor (No. 6 Big Ten commit). After a late 2025 struggle for coach Matt Rhule, Nebraska is doing major damage on the trail with a pair of national Top 60 commits.

The only other schools represented in the roster of Big Ten commits are Oregon, where four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe is the No. 9 commit in the league and Michigan, were EDGE Recarded Kitchen closes out the list of the top 10 Big Ten commits.

Of course, all teams are not equal in their haste into the 2027 class. Ohio State's nine overall commits ties Washington for the most so far in the league. On the other hand, three teams have only commitment so far and one has none. But with Jacobs and Brown, Ohio State has an epic start to the 2027 recruiting class.