College Football Recruiting Rankings Shift After No. 1 ATH Announces Commitment

USC has surged into the top 10 of the national recruiting rankings following a significant addition to its 2027 class. Five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson announced his commitment to the Trojans on Saturday, choosing the program over finalists including Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame.

The San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic standout is currently the top-ranked prospect in California and the No. 1 athlete in the country according to Rivals. His decision to stay in Southern California provides Lincoln Riley with a cornerstone piece for a class that now sits at No. 7 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

The commitment marks a seven-spot jump for the Trojans, who moved past programs like Miami, Oregon, and Nebraska in the standings. Fa'alave-Johnson cited a desire to represent his home region as a primary factor in his choice to join the Big Ten program.

USC commitment creates ripple effect across recruiting rankings

The addition of Fa'alave-Johnson is more than just a regional win for USC; it represents a shift in the early power balance for the 2027 cycle. By securing the top player in California, the Trojans have effectively blocked several SEC and Big Ten rivals from raiding the West Coast for elite talent.

Oregon and Texas were both viewed as major contenders for the 6-foot, 180-pounder, with the Ducks making a significant push under Dan Lanning. The loss for those programs highlights the difficulty of pulling top-tier California prospects away when USC has clear momentum and a specific developmental plan.

Fa'alave-Johnson is a versatile weapon who recorded 23 rushing touchdowns and seven receiving touchdowns as a junior while posting a 10.49-second 100-meter dash. On the defensive side, he added 40 tackles and three interceptions, making him one of the most complete prospects in recent cycles.

"It’s something that I was born with — staying loyal to where I’m from," Fa'alave-Johnson told Rivals. "There’s no reason to change anything. All the stuff is still coming my way so why change? I could go to LA and put on from where I’m from and put on for the city."

The Trojans now hold five total commitments, including top-100 receiver Quentin Hale and cornerback Aaryn Washington. While their class size is smaller than some programs currently ranked in the top 10, their average star rating is among the highest in the country.

USC jumps 7 spots in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings after landing 5-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson✌️https://t.co/Pl6qnsmSj4 pic.twitter.com/es2lgTFCbb — Rivals (@Rivals) March 14, 2026

This momentum mirrors USC's performance in the 2026 cycle, where they signed seven prospects ranked in the top 60 nationally. By keeping elite local talent like Fa'alave-Johnson home, Lincoln Riley is positioning the program to maintain a long-term presence at the top of the Big Ten.

"I wasn't in a rush to commit but it's something I've been praying about," Fa'alave-Johnson said regarding his decision to end the process early. "The opportunity that I have and the plan they have for me, it was too good to pass up on."

The Trojans will hold their final spring practice session on April 4 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.