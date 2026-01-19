Three major college football programs pushing to flip No. 1 WR prospect

Jamier Brown, a standout from Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio, is widely regarded as one of the premier wide receivers in the 2027 recruiting class.

He is a consensus five-star prospect and consistently ranks among the top wide receivers nationally, with the 247Sports Composite listing him as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 6 overall player in the country.

Brown has consistently backed up his ranking with elite production.

As a freshman, he recorded 31 receptions for 512 yards (16.5 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. He followed that with a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American season, hauling in 63 passes for 1,035 yards (16.4 yards per catch) and 13 touchdowns, while also adding 167 rushing yards and a score on 13 carries.

During the 2025 season, Brown posted 73 receptions for 1,009 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also making an impact on special teams with multiple kick and punt return touchdowns.

As rumors swirl about his recruitment, Rivals’ Chad Simmons reported Monday that Ohio State, Miami, and Oregon are all heavily involved in efforts to flip or solidify Brown’s commitment.

Brown committed early to Ohio State in November 2024, becoming one of the Buckeyes’ cornerstone pledges in the 2027 class.

Despite that commitment, his recruitment has remained active, with continued interest from national contenders.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and head coach Ryan Day leads warm ups during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State has become college football’s premier destination for elite wide receivers over the last decade, largely due to the foundation built by former longtime wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.

Adding Brown would sustain that culture, deepen an already star-studded receiver room, and continue Ohio State’s tradition of developing NFL-caliber pass catchers, while also keeping an in-state, five-star talent away from rival Power Five programs.

Miami’s offense, meanwhile, has leaned heavily on explosive playmakers like Malachi Toney, who earned ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after leading all freshmen nationally in receptions and receiving yards, underscoring the Hurricanes’ resurgence as a pass-friendly program.

Landing Brown would reinforce an already impactful wide receiver room and help Miami maintain offensive balance under Mario Cristobal, whose system emphasizes tempo, vertical threats, and playmaking on the perimeter.

Oregon, under Dan Lanning, has developed a dynamic, receiver-friendly offense highlighted by emerging young wideouts such as Jeremiah McClellan and Dakorien Moore, showcasing the program’s willingness to feature playmakers early.

With offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein prioritizing pass production, Oregon offers a scheme that values versatile, explosive receivers.

