5-star quarterback named prospect with the ‘highest upside’

The evaluation of the 2026 recruiting cycle recently produced a definitive verdict regarding which signal-caller possesses the most significant physical potential in the country. This elite athlete stands nearly 6-foot-4 and weighs 206 pounds while offering a combination of arm strength and coordination that analysts describe as rare for his age.

His high school career in North Carolina was defined by historical dominance and a level of efficiency that caught the attention of every major program. He secured back-to-back state championships by maintaining extreme discipline under center and leading his team to an astounding 35-1 record during his tenure as a starter.

Despite dealing with a significant injury during his final prep season, he returned for the postseason to guide his squad to a second consecutive title. Evaluators noted that his athletic ceiling is considered the most significant in the nation because he pairs elite pocket presence with a 4.18 short shuttle time.

Faizon Brandon is the 2026 quarterback with the ‘most upside’

The Tennessee Volunteers secured a cornerstone for their future when five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon committed to join the program under head coach Josh Heupel. Charles Power of Rivals recently awarded the Greensboro Grimsley standout the superlative of most upside in the 2026 class.

Power highlighted that Brandon features a projectable frame and generates high-end velocity while distributing accurate passes from the pocket or on the move. The quarterback adds a dynamic dual-threat element to the offense because he remains balanced and controlled while extending plays with his legs.

Incoming five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon delivers a bracelet-making kit to a patient at East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the five-star recruit is viewed as a future catalyst for College Football Playoff runs, scouts like Andrew Ivins from 247Sports suggest a period of refinement is likely. Brandon is one of the youngest top players in the country and will not turn 18 until after he begins his collegiate career in Knoxville.

Ivins described the passer as a methodical decision-maker who carefully picks his moments and rarely puts the football in danger. He averaged only one interception for every 98 pass attempts in high school while showing the confidence to hit intermediate targets on schedule.

The competition for the starting role at Tennessee could be crowded depending on the eligibility status of veteran Joey Aguilar. Brandon will likely compete with rising redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and Colorado transfer Ryan Staub for the top spot on the depth chart.

The Grimsley star might benefit from a redshirt season to adjust to the speed of the Southeastern Conference because he missed key developmental reps as a senior. His ability to deliver off-platform tosses makes him an ideal schematic fit for the fast-paced offensive system utilized by the Volunteers.

The Volunteers begin their 2026 season at home against Furman on Sat., Sept. 5.

