5-Star RB names historic college football program that is 'building'

The Tennessee Volunteers have seemingly been on the precipice of a return to prominence, but have yet to be able to break through the surface.

In Josh Heupel's five years at the helm, the team has gone 45-20, posting more 10+ win seasons (2) in that span than in 2006-20 (1) combined. In 2024, the Vols made their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, but were famously blown out by the eventual champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, they have yet to make a legitimate push for a title, and fans are beginning to get antsy.

While Tennessee missed on notable transfer portal targets at quarterback that could have helped expedite the process a tad, they have had a huge offseason. They officially signed the No. 9 recruiting class in the country, according to On3, while also bringing in the No. 25 transfer portal class.

In addition to the major talent joining the fold in terms of personnel, the Vols also hired one of the best defensive coordinators in college football, Jim Knowles. With Tennessee making so many moves this offseason, top recruits like 2027 five-star running back David Gabriel Georges are taking notice.

In an interview with Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Georges raved about the direction that the program is headed.

"I feel like Tennessee is building and bringing in top players that will make an immediate impact," Georges told Wiltfong. “And they made it very clear that they see me the same way and that I am their top priority for 2027.”

Baylor's Briggs Cherry (3) hands the ball to Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) during the Division II-AAA championship game. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is quite the praise from Georges, who ranks as the No. 17 player in the country, No. 2 running back and the No. 1 player in the state of Tennessee. Georges has over 30 scholarship offers, with a laundry list of suitors.

Programs like Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia and Oregon have all offered him.

Although it is simply far too early for size of classes or rankings to matter when it comes to the 2027 recruiting class, the Vols hold four commitments, headlined by four-star offensive tackle Princeton Uwaifo.

Their quartet of recruits ranks as the No. 16 class in the country, but it goes without saying that landing a player of Georges' caliber would boost this class in a big way.

Despite their offense being known for slinging the ball all over the yard, the Vols have had some impressive running back play over the past couple of seasons with DeSean Bishop racking up 1,067 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season. Before him, it was Dylan Sampson, who rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns.

There's seemingly a long way to go in Georges' recruitment, but Tennessee has to like what he has said about them thus far.