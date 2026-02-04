Broncos Star Has Brutal Super Bowl Prediction for Drake Maye and the Patriots

Drake Maye and the Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl LX with a hard-fought win over the Broncos in a very snowy AFC championship game. The second-year QB put that game on ice with a bold decision in the final minutes and now has a chance to win the first championship of his young career.

New England’s 13-10 win over the Broncos was far from pretty, but the Patriots did enough to get the job done under very difficult weather conditions and will now face the Seahawks in Santa Clara.

Speaking of the Broncos, their star cornerback Patrick Surtain II was in San Francisco on Tuesday night to play in whatever it is that the Pro Bowl has become and was asked who he thinks is going to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

His answer? The Seahawks. In a blowout.

"35-7, Seattle," he said bluntly.

Pat Surtain has the Seahawks beating the Patriots 35-7 in the Super Bowl 😂

That's quite a bold prediction by Surtain and maybe some of it has to do with a little bit of sour grapes after falling a game short of playing in the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks are currently 4.5-point favorites after beating the Rams in a thrilling NFC championship game. They had the best record in the NFC this season and quarterback Sam Darnold has been electric in his first season with the team.

But 35-7? Really?

Hopefully this game is a close one, because that just makes the Super Bowl more fun to watch. Last year, the Eagles blew out the Chiefs in a game that was pretty much over by halftime. The three previous Super Bowls before that were all three-point games that came down to the wire.

The Patriots and Seahawks played in one of the most exciting Super Bowls of all time back in 2015 when Malcolm Butler saved New England with his goal-line interception of Russell Wilson in the final minute.

We'll have to wait and see how this one plays out, but it sure feels like it's going to be a lot closer than how Surtain thinks (or hopes) it will go.

