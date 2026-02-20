Nation’s No. 13 Safety Announces Top Five College Football Programs

The race for a premier defensive playmaker in the 2027 class has officially narrowed to a handful of elite contenders across the country. One of the most coveted prospects out West has identified the five programs that will host him for pivotal summer trips.

Gavin Williams, a standout at La Verne (Calif.) Damien, is currently ranked as the No. 146 overall player in the Rivals Industry Ranking. While he excels as a two-way athlete, scouts view his highest potential at safety, where his 6-foot-1 frame and natural ball skills allow him to cover massive amounts of ground.

The four star recruit has now confirmed that Washington, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, and Notre Dame are the final schools in the running for his commitment. Each program has secured an official visit date, effectively setting the schedule for a high-stakes recruiting stretch that begins in mid-May.

Williams has already been to each of his finalists twice and plans to return for spring practices before his official summer tour begins. He will start his journey at UCLA on May 15, followed by a trip to Washington on May 29.

Texas A&M will host him on June 5, while USC and Notre Dame occupy the final two spots on June 12 and June 19, respectively. The Fighting Irish left a strong impression during a previous trip when the California native attended the rivalry game against USC.

"Notre Dame was my favorite visit so far, and I really like the coaching staff," Williams noted, according to the latest from On3's Greg Biggins, highlighting the atmosphere and overall fit in South Bend. Despite that positive feedback, he maintains that he remains open to every school on his list.

USC remains a significant factor due to proximity and long-standing familiarity, as the prospect has visited the Trojans more than any other school. He mentioned that the Los Angeles campus frequently feels like home and he appreciates the current trajectory of the program under the new defensive staff.

UCLA has also gained momentum recently following a successful Junior Day where the prospect spent time with coach Bob Chesney and defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler. The new energy in the Bruins' building has changed his perspective on the local program.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M is applying heavy pressure through consistent school and in-home visits. The Aggies' hospitality and the sheer volume of the stadium during the Florida game made a lasting impact on his family.

At Washington, the opportunity to work with Taylor Mays is a significant draw for a player who values technical development at the safety position.