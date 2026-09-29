Who is Don Julio? Meet the Ex-Auburn Staffer Arrested Over Alleged Recruiting Leak

A mysterious email alias known only as “Don Julio” has emerged at the center of a head-turning scandal that has a former Auburn football staffer facing felony charges.

What began as anonymous messages containing the Tigers’ private recruiting evaluations has now led to an arrest, a jail cell, and fresh questions about how confidential information leaked to as many as 11 rival football programs.

The Arrest That Shook Auburn Football

“Don Julio” — the name attached to a series of messages that allegedly spilled Auburn’s confidential recruiting plans — has been linked to a 24-year-old former Tigers staffer who is now facing felony charges.

David Rudolph Jenrath of Franklin, Tenn., turned himself in to Auburn police on Monday, booked into Lee County (Ala.) Jail on a $15,000 bond, and charged with theft of trade secrets and computer tampering.

Authorities say the former player personnel scouting assistant obtained and transmitted proprietary Auburn Athletics information without consent, specifically with the intent to harass the program by sharing its trade secrets with opponents.

Staffer Becomes a Suspect

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Jenrath joined the staff in January under first-year head coach Alex Golesh, assisting with evaluations of running backs, specialists, and broader player recruitment before being let go in the spring.

According to multiple reports, he then used the “Don Julio” email address to distribute roughly 10 documents containing coaches’ notes and personnel assessments of high school prospects Auburn was targeting — or choosing not to target — in the 2027, 2028, and 2029 classes.

The materials reached as many as 11 rival programs. One of those schools returned the information to Auburn, prompting a police investigation that lasted at least two months.

What the Emails Contained — and What They Didn’t

The emails did not contain playbooks, game plans, NIL details, or revenue-sharing information, although CBS Sports reported that the subject line of at least one message included Golesh’s home address . An SEC front-office staffer who received the material initially dismissed it as typical recruiting spam before the full picture emerged.

An Awkward Connection to Tennessee

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Jenrath’s LinkedIn profile, since removed, listed his Auburn role. He now presents himself on social media as a University of Tennessee student studying sports analytics, an awkward detail given that Auburn visits Tennessee this weekend. Auburn officials have not commented on the case.

Why It Matters

The arrest underscores how closely guarded recruiting intelligence has become in the modern era of the transfer portal, early signing periods, and intense competition for talent.

What began as anonymous emails has now put a former insider behind bars and left the college football world asking the same question: Who exactly is Don Julio, and how much damage did those documents cause?