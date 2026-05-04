Elite 4-Star TE Snubs Three Major SEC Programs in Recruiting Update

One of the more promising tight ends coming out of high school in the 2027 college football recruiting class has made his formal decision, rewarding one historic program and leaving three others looking for other options at the position.

Four-star Choctaw (Okla.) tight end Titus Hawk has announced his intention to play for college football’s greatest independent program next season, with a trio of SEC contenders going back to the drawing board this cycle.

Where is he going?

Hawk has revealed his commitment to Notre Dame in the 2027 cycle, following three visits over the last year that culminated in his being in South Bend over the last weekend of April that led to his pledge to Marcus Freeman’s program.

“It’s not just football. Because when football’s over, you have a lot of time where you have to do other stuff,” Hawk said of what the school can offer him academically.

Who missed out?

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Titus Hawk has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’7 215 TE from Choctaw, OK chose the Fighting Irish over Florida, Oklahoma, and Alabama



“Fight Irish Fight”⁰⁰https://t.co/JZi0TaorG2 pic.twitter.com/MUyGN8kdZi — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 4, 2026

Three other SEC hopefuls were reportedly in the mix for the tight end prior to his commitment to the Irish, including a pair of top 10 ranked recruiting behemoths, although none could hold a candle to the relationship he had built with Notre Dame.

There was some chatter that Florida was interested in Hawk, but Jon Sumrall’s program already has the pledge of two top 35 players at the position, including Jackson Ballinger and Tommy Douglas.

Alabama was also the subject of some chatter around the Choctaw tight end, but has No. 13 tight end Colt Lumpris and top 60 target Oakley Keegan in its 2027 class.

Oklahoma was among those schools that was being talked about for Hawk, but their relationship was never considered strong enough for him to be a contender, and the Sooners already have top-five tight end Seneca Driver committed to their No. 3 class.

A promising TE prospect

Titus Hawk/X

Ranked as the No. 18 tight end prospect in the country by an industry-weighted average of the national recruiting services, Hawk caught 31 passes for 644 yards and scored eight touchdowns as a junior as the tight end of the year in Oklahoma.

A versatile, in-line tight end prospect with intriguing upside as both a blocker and an intermediate receiving target, Hawk has good functional strength at the point of attack, showing the ability to anchor against defensive ends and seal edges in the run game.

As a pass catcher, he runs clean, efficient routes with a solid understanding of spacing and soft spots in defensive coverages.

Hawk has reliable hands as a receiver and flashes the ability to secure contested catches in traffic, and while not an elite vertical threat, his stride and build-up speed allows him to challenge seams and contribute after the catch.