No. 1 Recruit in California, Marcus Fakatou, Announces Top 3 College Football Programs

The most important football prospect coming out of the state of California is nearing what will be a consequential recruiting decision that could alter the balance of power in the 2027 cycle.

Five-star Chatsworth (Calif.) defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou is preparing for an active week of visits to some elite college football programs before making that choice, with three schools sticking out from the pack, and two others still looking for attention.

Three elite programs to watch

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Right now, Ohio State is out in front for Fakatou, who revealed the Buckeyes to be his current favorite program, and the feeling is mutual as Ryan Day looks to meet with him this coming week.

Day and Ohio State boast a top-five ranked recruiting class that includes consensus No. 1 edge rusher David Jacobs, but have made Fakatou a priority target as they revamp their defensive front.

Notre Dame hosted Fakatou on an unofficial visit two weeks ago, and now the school is poised to bring him back for an official as they look to build on a strong defensive 2027 class.

Marcus Freeman and the Irish look like the No. 2 school for Fakatou right now as they bring him back on June 15 in addition to a future home visit.

In third place for Fakatou at this stage is SEC powerhouse Georgia, which is set to meet with the lineman to start this week, as Kirby Smart looks to secure his first 2027 defensive lineman commitment to the No. 9 class in the nation.

Two other programs in play

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Texas and Oregon round out the top five for Fakatou, who confirmed that the Longhorns and Ducks are "right there" as he contemplates his commitment options.

Steve Sarkisian and Texas have recruited the edge rusher position very well this cycle, bringing on a pair of top 25 players at the position, including No. 16 Cameron Hall and No. 22 Derwin Fields.

Oregon has moved up the recruiting rankings after a successful month of April that included the pledge of No. 9 edge rusher Rashad Streets to the No. 6 class in America.

California's best recruit

Marcus Fakatou/IG

No other player coming out of high school in the state of California is more highly considered, as Fakatou remains the No. 1 prospect from the Golden State, according to ESPN recruiting estimates.

Also named the No. 2 defensive lineman in the nation by an average of the national recruiting services, Fakatou is a physically imposing front seven input with a strong foundation to develop into a disruptive presence at the Power Four level.

While he has played most of his meaningful snaps on the edge, Fakatou still has the capacity to move inside to tackle, with good size and length at the point of attack, using his frame effectively to occupy blockers and clog up running lanes, including when working against double teams.

Fakatou flashes elite burst off the snap and shows consistent motor when working as a pass rusher, with intriguing upside as a rotational defensive lineman with run stopping ability and developmental pass rush potential when he gets to college.

(Fakatou)