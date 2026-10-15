College Football’s New No. 1 2028 Recruit Revealed as Kentucky Takes Over Race

Kellan Hall has become college football’s new No. 1 overall recruit in the 2028 Rivals Industry Rankings, and the Christian Academy of Louisville defensive lineman’s rise comes as Kentucky pushes to keep him home under first-year coach Will Stein.

Rivals’ rankings update on Wednesday pushed Hall past Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin wide receiver Brysen Wright, who had held the top spot. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound junior carries a 98.47 industry rating, and all three major services grade him as a five-star, earning him Five-Star Plus+ status.

How did Kellan Hall reach No. 1?

Christian Academy’s Kellan Hall gets his team pumped up before they take on Lexington Christian | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hall’s climb comes from consensus rather than one service crowning him. He ranks No. 2 nationally at 247Sports, No. 3 at ESPN and No. 4 at Rivals, but the Rivals Industry formula weights all three services equally. Wednesday’s 247Sports update raised his rating there from 95 to 98 and moved him from No. 6 to No. 2, which was enough to lift his composite past Wright.

His sophomore season built the foundation. Hall posted 53 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 11 games in 2025 while helping Christian Academy finish 15-0 and win a state championship, and he was named the 3A Lineman of the Year.

The Louisville native also tests like a much smaller athlete. He has consistently run the 40-yard dash in 4.8 to 4.9 seconds at national camps, and Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote that Hall’s frame “should easily carry 300-plus pounds as he continues to physically mature.” He’s also one of the youngest elite prospects in the cycle after turning 16 in June.

Kentucky leads Kellan Hall recruitment

Kentucky’s coach Will Stein came out with players against LSU at Kroger Field Saturday evening | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma spent the summer as the early favorite for Hall, and Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman both logged predictions for the Sooners in September. Wiltfong moved his pick to Kentucky on Sept. 28.

“From the relationship with Coach Will Stein and his staff, to the trajectory of the program and of course the modern recruiting element and money involved there, Big Blue Nation has put themselves in great position to ultimately sign the Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy five-star,” Wiltfong wrote.

Kentucky’s play on the field has strengthened that position. The Wildcats are 5-1 and No. 15 in the AP poll, and Hall skipped an Ohio State visit to watch them beat No. 10 LSU 35-34 in overtime on Oct. 10.

“Kentucky definitely has my attention. They made a statement to the rest of the country tonight,” Hall told Wiltfong after the game.

Before that trip, Hall explained what an in-state commitment would mean to him: “For Kentucky it’s bigger than football. It’s about the impact I could have on the state and leave a legacy.” The Rivals Prediction Machine now gives Kentucky a 91.1% chance to land him, with Ohio State second at 1.5%.

What’s next for Kellan Hall?

Hall has logged 30 official and unofficial visits, including four apiece to Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Ohio State, three each to Kentucky and Tennessee and two to Louisville. His offer list also includes Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan and Oregon.

He isn’t expected to make a verbal commitment until January or later, so the Wildcats will have to hold off national programs for several more months. Kentucky visits Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, giving Stein’s team a chance to beat the program that led Hall’s recruitment for most of the summer.