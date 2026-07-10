College Football Power Emerges as Early Favorite to Land Nation’s No. 1 DL

Kellan Hall does not turn 16 until the summer before his junior year, yet he already sits among the most sought-after defenders in the country. The Christian Academy of Louisville lineman is the No. 3 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2028 Rivals industry rankings.

His recruitment is only starting to take shape, and one program has separated itself before the visits even hit full stride.

On the latest Wiltfong Whiparound, Rivals insider Steve Wiltfong laid out where things stand for the Louisville native. His summer plans are set, his suitors are lining up, and the early leader is a familiar one for anyone tracking defensive line development.

Why Kellan Hall is the No. 1 2028 DL

Hall carries a rare combination of size and movement for his age. He measured 6-foot-4.5 and 273 pounds at the Rivals Camp in Nashville and has run the 40-yard dash in the 4.8 to 4.9 range at national camps, numbers that flag him as an athlete first and a big man second.

The production has matched the physical tools. As a sophomore for the Centurions, the two-way lineman logged 53 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks across 11 games while facing constant double teams.

Sophomore Season Highlights



State Champion (15-0)

All-District 1st Team Defense

All-State 1st Team Defense

3A Lineman of The Year

District Lineman of the Year

All-American 1st Team Defense (Rivals)

53 tkls, 17.5 tfl, 6.5 sacks (11 gms)@centurions_fb @CamronHahn… pic.twitter.com/NPzuqEv6bN — Kellan Hall (@KellanHbigdawg) December 24, 2025

That effort helped Christian Academy finish 15-0 and claim its fourth straight Class 3A state championship. Hall earned Rivals Sophomore All-American honors and was named Kentucky's top defensive player in his class.

Wiltfong offered a timeline for what comes next. "He's going to drop a top 10 going into the season in August, and then he's going to release his college visit dates," the recruiting insider said.

The defensive end also plays basketball as a power forward and center, part of the athletic background that scouts point to when projecting his ceiling on a frame expected to carry more than 300 pounds.

Oklahoma leads Kellan Hall recruitment

"Several programs have been able to make an impression early in the process, and that starts with the Oklahoma Sooners, the early Rivals prediction machine favorite," he said.

The connection with Brent Venables and defensive line coach Todd Bates has driven that standing. Hall visited Norman in early September and came away impressed, one of multiple trips that built the relationship.

"He said great visits to Norman, is already building a great connection with Brent Venables and that staff," Wiltfong said. "Loves where they're at as a program, the vibe around the football team, the environment. So the Sooners are certainly one of the schools setting the pace."

Oklahoma is far from alone. Wiltfong listed a deep group still in pursuit of the Bluegrass State's top prospect.

"He's also mentioned Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and Ole Miss as a few others," the insider said. "Miami and Kentucky are swinging. So his process has just taken off, but Oklahoma's gotten off to a fast start."

Hall holds more than 25 offers, and the fall visit schedule figures to reshape the pecking order with a top 10 coming soon.