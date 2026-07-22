5 Transfer Portal Powerhouses That Could Shake Up the 2026 College Football Playoff

The transfer portal used to be a way to patch a hole or two. Not anymore! Now it is how contenders get built.

For this exercise, several 2026 transfer portal team rankings were compiled alongside my own internal evaluations to form a list of this offseason's best portal classes. The recruiting services and I rarely agree since some rank raw class talent, while others measure how much a roster actually improved.

Texas Tech deserves a mention as the sixth team before diving into the top five. The Red Raiders topped On3's roster-improvement index and reloaded the defensive front a year after their portal splurge carried them to the playoff. The gap between the top five and the field is thin, and the portal is the reason so many contenders now look interchangeable in July.

Five programs rise to the top, and none of them shopped the same way. Some chased a proven quarterback. Some rebuilt a pass rush. Here are the five portal powerhouses ranked five to one, and what their new pieces should mean this fall.

No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes rebuild the trenches after the NFL exodus

Top transfers: DT James Smith (Alabama), Edge Qua Russaw (Alabama), S Terry Moore (Duke), S Earl Little Jr. (Florida State), LB Christian Alliegro (Wisconsin), DT John Walker (UCF), CB Cam Calhoun (Alabama), CB Dominick Kelly (Georgia), PK Connor Hawkins (Baylor), WR Kyle Parker (LSU), RB Ja'Kobi Jackson (Florida)

Ohio State lost 11 players to the NFL Draft, four inside the top 11 picks, and more than 30 players to the portal. Quarterback Julian Sayin returns, so the Buckeyes did not need a passer. They needed bodies up front and on the back end.

James Smith, left, and Qua Russaw, right, signed with Alabama together and then transferred as a pair to join Ohio State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama defensive tackle James Smith started 12 games last season and steps in for Kayden McDonald right away. Florida State safety Earl Little Jr. and Duke safety Terry Moore add starting experience to a shredded secondary.

Baylor kicker Connor Hawkins fixes the special-teams miscues that cost Ohio State in the Big Ten title game and the playoff.

No. 4 Miami Hurricanes import a proven offense after a title run

Top transfers: QB Darian Mensah (Duke), WR Cooper Barkate (Duke), Edge Damon Wilson II (Missouri), WR Cam Vaughn (West Virginia), WR Vandrevius Jacobs (Florida), DT Keona Davis (Charlotte), DT Jarquez Carter (Ohio State), NB Omar Thornton (Boston College), PK Jack Olsen (Northwestern)

Miami reached the top five of every class ranking with only 13 transfers, the smallest haul on this list. The Hurricanes reloaded rather than rebuilt after last season, adding the two pieces that mattered most.

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah arrives after throwing for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions on his way to All-ACC honors. His top target came with him. Duke receiver Cooper Barkate posted 72 catches for 1,106 yards and seven scores in 2025. On defense, Missouri edge rusher Damon Wilson II generated nine sacks and 40 pressures.

No. 3 Texas Longhorns spend on their two-deep around Arch Manning

Top transfers: WR Cam Coleman (Auburn), RB Hollywood Smothers (NC State), RB Raleek Brown (Arizona State), LB Rasheem Biles (Pittsburgh), DL Ian Geffrard (Arkansas), CB Bo Mascoe (Rutgers), OG Laurence Seymore (Western Kentucky), OT Melvin Siani (Wake Forest), OL Dylan Sikorski (Oregon State), TE Michael Masunas (Michigan State), WR Sterling Berkhalter (Wake Forest)

Texas signed 19 players and spent revenue-share money on the depth chart instead of projects. Every addition should contribute in 2026.

Former Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) will look to deliver big plays on offense for the Longhorns. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Auburn receiver Cam Coleman was arguably the top player available in the portal, a former five-star who gives Arch Manning a downfield threat opposite Ryan Wingo.

Pittsburgh linebacker Rasheem Biles may be the most important pickup after Texas lost 172 tackles from the position group. Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore left for the NFL, and Liona Lefau transferred out. Arkansas defensive tackle Ian Geffard replaces draft losses inside.

No. 2 Ole Miss Rebels fix the defense to match a loaded offense

Top transfers: OT Carius Curne (LSU), S Joenel Aguero (Georgia), S Edwin Joseph (Florida State), NB Sharif Denson (Florida), CB Jay Crawford (Auburn), LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor), LB Luke Ferrelli (Cal), DT Jehiem Oatis (Colorado), DT Michai Boireau (Florida),

Ole Miss finished second in the 247Sports class rankings and did it with a plan. First-year coach Pete Golding, who ran the defense before taking the top job, spent time adding to the side of the ball that has held the Rebels back.

He added experienced defenders across the front seven and secondary, including LSU offensive tackle Carius Curne to protect the passer. The offense already returns Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy and should score plenty. The question every year is whether Ole Miss can get stops against the SEC's best.

No. 1 LSU Tigers rebuild an entire roster in one winter

Top transfers: QB Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), OT Jordan Seaton (Colorado), Edge Princewill Umanmielen (Ole Miss), S Ty Benefield (Boise State), LB TJ Dottery (Ole Miss), OG Devin Harper (Ole Miss), WR Eugene Wilson III (Florida), WR Jayce Brown (Kansas State), WR Winston Watkins Jr. (Ole Miss), DT Stephiylan Green (Clemson)

No coach worked the portal like Lane Kiffin, who signed 41 transfers for the No. 1 class after LSU went all-in for his debut season. He rebuilt around a proven quarterback in Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, who put up 3,328 total yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024 before an injury-shortened 2025.

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) followed coach Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt missed most of spring after foot surgery but was cleared for fall camp.

Colorado's Jordan Seaton, the top tackle in the portal, protects his blind side. Kiffin brought edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen and linebacker TJ Dottery with him from Ole Miss, and Boise State safety Ty Benefield arrives after 107 tackles.