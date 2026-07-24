College Football Powerhouse Plummets in Major 2027 Recruiting Rankings Shake-Up

Coming out of an active summer evaluation period over the last several weeks, there was another notable change around the top of the college football recruiting rankings.

Especially around the 10 best programs in the country this cycle, with SEC championship hopeful Texas seeing the biggest drop in the updated rankings, falling from its previous No. 5 position down to No. 8 in the country.

Why the Longhorns’ drop?

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Texas fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as the team’s drop in the rankings wasn’t because of any negative development inside the program.

Rather, it was what could prove to be a positive decision by the team’s most prestigious commitment that resulted in the change, when No. 1 cornerback John Meredith re-classified himself as a 2026 prospect rather than a 2027 player, as he was before.

As a result, the “loss” of a five-star, top-ranked defensive back of Meredith’s caliber from the 2027 class will inevitably lower the Longhorns’ overall team score and national ranking, but in a turn of events that could ultimately benefit the program.

Why the reclass happened

Cody Thorn-High School On SI

Meredith was ruled ineligible for his senior high school season after a University Interscholastic League decision related to his previous transfer from Euless Trinity to North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Tex.

The UIL ruled that Meredith’s transfer was driven by athletics and that he was consequently ineligible to participate in varsity sports. The player argued the move was brought about by family and practical considerations, not athletic ones.

After an appeal was denied, Meredith’s options became limited: either transfer back or sit out a year. Instead, he chose to re-classify, jump into the 2026 class, and join Texas early, a move that head coach Steve Sarkisian has predictably welcomed.

Now, Meredith will be in a Longhorns uniform for the 2026 season, likely in a reserve capacity in the secondary, but it’s not out of the question that we see the best corner coming out of high school log some meaningful snaps as a true freshman in college.

Texas still watching its No. 1 WR amid flip rumors

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While the Longhorns’ national position in the 2027 recruiting cycle remains solid, there is still a big question around the program’s top remaining commitment.

Easton Royal, a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 1 wide receiver in the country, has been on the books as a Texas commit since late November, but has been listening very closely to what Lane Kiffin and LSU, and their NIL reserves , have to say lately.

It looks like a Texas vs. LSU race as Royal looks to make his final commitment decision, one that Sarkisian and his staff are very eager not to lose.

Other changes in the 2027 rankings

Updated Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings after 5-star commitments and reclassification📈📉



Read: https://t.co/Th846msDAn pic.twitter.com/F6nw9EvuJx — Rivals (@Rivals) July 24, 2026

Tennessee was the major beneficiary of the updated rankings, moving into the top 25 and taking a position at No. 24 nationally after the bombshell commitment of No. 2 running back David Gabriel Georges, a move that could make NIL history.

Gabriel Georges is poised to reportedly earn around $2 million per year as part of a three-year deal with the Volunteers, and could prove to be the anchor of UT’s offense in the seasons to come.

Michigan and LSU swapped places in the updated poll, with the Wolverines falling from No. 10 to No. 11, and the Tigers taking that 10 position.

Ohio State improved two spots, from No. 7 to No. 5 nationally in 2027, after securing the commitment of four-star, top 15 defensive lineman Karlos May, who pledged to the Buckeyes on July 18.