College Football’s No. 1 QB Recruit Makes Decision That Shakes Up Two Major Programs

Christopher Vargas, one of college football's top recruits in the Class of 2028, committed to Ohio State on Saturday. The five-star quarterback from St. John's Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts, picked the Buckeyes over Oregon and Virginia Tech.

He is the No. 1 quarterback in the 2028 Rivals300, and his choice reshaped three recruiting boards at once because top quarterbacks this early are rare and every program in the mix had a plan built around him.

Christopher Vargas commits to Ohio State

Ohio State chased Vargas for more than a year, and the pitch was simple. Ryan Day develops quarterbacks, and Vargas wanted to be developed. "Just the coaching staff and the place they're at, the culture, they have everything that is great for me and the right fit for me," Vargas said. "I think Ohio State is the place that can develop me the best."

The relationship ran deeper than a summer push. Vargas camped at Ohio State in June, participated in 7-on-7 work and visited campus several times. He explained why Day stood out. "I think it's because of the mindset he brings to the game," Vargas said. "It's not just throw you in there you have to go play under fire."

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks to his players during the third day of training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Aug. 8, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The fit makes sense on the field too. Vargas is a 6-foot-4 pocket passer who won a state title appearance as a sophomore. He completed 138 of 207 passes for 2,038 yards and 24 touchdowns against 3 interceptions that year. Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power called him a "gifted arm talent who looks like one of the purest passers early on in the 2028 cycle."

He also lands in a quarterback room that has run on five-stars all decade. Julian Sayin starts in 2026. Tavien St. Clair waits behind him. Brady Edmunds, a four-star in the 2027 class, recently confirmed he is staying in Columbus rather than flipping to UCLA.

Vargas gives Day the next name in a pipeline that already stretches back to Kyle McCord. He is Ohio State's third five-star pledge in 2028, ranked No. 1 nationally, joining wide receiver Jett Harrison and running back Elijah Newman-Hall.

Oregon, Virginia Tech pivot to new 2028 quarterback targets

Oregon spent months treating Vargas as a real possibility. 247Sports reported the Ducks as "warm" in his recruitment this summer. That door is closed now, and Dan Lanning already has backup plans working.

Four-star Josiah Boyd of Moreno Valley, California, has visited Eugene multiple times, though former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein and Kentucky have pushed hard for him.

The Ducks are also chasing Colorado four-star Titus Huard, son of former Washington quarterback Brock Huard, and Detroit passer Donald Tabron II. Oregon needs long-term answers behind Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola, so the position stays a priority.

BREAKING: Five-Star QB Christopher Vargas has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 205 QB chose the Buckeyes over Oregon and Virginia Tech



He’s ranked as the No. 1 QB in the 2028 Rivals300 🌰https://t.co/B9LYkHwGG8 pic.twitter.com/adnXgt7ZEQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 8, 2026

Virginia Tech feels this one differently. James Franklin has built recruiting momentum fast in Blacksburg, and landing Vargas would have been a statement about how far the Hokies can reach. It did not happen.

Franklin still has real quarterback pieces around him. He flipped four-star Peter Bourque from the 2027 class in May, beating out Georgia and his old employer Penn State. In 2028, Virginia Tech remains in the mix for four-star Neimann Lawrence, who cut his list to 10 schools with the Hokies included, and three-star Trace Hawkins of Calhoun, Georgia, who named Virginia Tech in his top six.

Franklin and quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien tend to get their targets on campus, which keeps the Hokies alive in several of these races.

The takeaway is straightforward. Ohio State secured the most important recruit in the class at the most important position, and did it 16 months before he can sign. Oregon and Virginia Tech move to their next names knowing the top one is gone.