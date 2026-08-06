College Football's No. 1 QB Recruit Announces Major Update Amid National Interest

College football programs have begun to shift their focus in recruiting from the class of 2027 to the class of 2028.

Many prospects in the class of 2028 are in the process of finalizing their visits to different college football programs for the fall. Most of these prospects will wait to announce their commitments until the spring and summer of 2027, but there are several who want to put the decision behind them.

Quarterback Christopher Vargas is one of those opting for an earlier decision. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported the 6-foot-4, 195-pounder will announce his college commitment on Saturday.

Rivals 300 and ESPN 300 both consider Vargas the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the class of 2028, and he is the consensus No. 1 prospect in the state of Massachusetts. Rivals' industry rankings and 247Sports both rank Vargas among the 10 best prospects in the class of 2028.

A look at Vargas' scouting profile

In two seasons as the starter at St. John's Preparatory School, Vargas has thrown for a combined 3,168 yards, 41 touchdowns and five interceptions. Vargas is a tri-sport athlete at St. John's Prep, competing on the school's baseball and track and field teams in addition to football.

Charles Power of Rivals called Vargas a "gifted arm talent who looks like one of the purest passers early on in the 2028 cycle" and noted his ability "to generate easy velocity while locating his passes into small windows with accuracy and touch" in an evaluation from March.

Ohio State is a favorite to receive Vargas' commitment

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown catch with quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes are marked as clear favorites as Vargas' future school on both 247Sports and Rivals.

Vargas would mark the first top-five quarterback to sign with Ohio State since Tavien St. Clair in the class of 2025. In the 2027 cycle, the Buckeyes managed to hold onto the four-star quarterback despite a flirtation with UCLA in the spring.

Ohio State already holds commitments from enticing offensive weapons for a future quarterback in its 2028 class. Four-star IMG Academy running back Elijah Newman-Hall has been committed to the Buckeyes since June 13, 2025, and five-star wide receiver and Buckeye legacy Jett Harrison committed on July 1.

Other contenders in Vargas' recruitment

Penn State received five total visits from Vargas, the same number as Ohio State. The Nittany Lions already hold an in-state commitment from James Armstrong, the No. 12 quarterback in the class of 2028.

The battle for Vargas' recruitment is Big Ten-centric, although ACC programs like Boston College and Syracuse have received visits from him. The Eagles hosted Vargas on four visits over the previous three seasons, attempting to sell themselves to the top target within their state.