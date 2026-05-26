Emerging College Football Power Holds Firm at No. 1 in Updated 2027 Recruiting Rankings

What was an initially close race for the No. 1 position in the 2027 college football recruiting rankings sweepstakes increasingly looks like a runaway for one program that could change the balance of power in the SEC in the very near future.

No other program has done as well in this cycle as Texas A&M, and at this point it will be difficult to imagine any other school actually challenging them for the No. 1 spot as they distance themselves from the rest of the pack.

Aggies stand firm at No. 1

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Mike Elko and his people have been on a tear this offseason, picking up five five-star commitments and finding themselves in the mix for another three at the minimum as official visits start to pick up in the summer months.

Of their 15 commitments in the 2027 class, 13 are considered blue chip prospects, including seven players ranked among the 10 best at their respective positions.

Mark Matthews: No. 1 offensive tackle, committed on May 15.

Kamarui Dorsey: No. 1 safety, committed on Nov. 1, 2025, and appears a strong pledge.

Kennedy Brown: No. 3 interior offensive lineman, committed on April 26.

Zyron Forstall: No. 2 edge rusher, committed on March 31.

Raylaun Henry: No. 5 cornerback, committed on Nov. 15, 2025.

JayQuan Snell: No. 2 safety, committed on Nov. 16, 2025.

Myels Smith: No. 4 defensive lineman, committed on Dec. 21, 2025.

Hurricanes still on the rise

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Ever since playing for the national championship last season, Mario Cristobal and Miami have maintained their overall program resurgence, emerging as a consistent presence among the top five in the national recruiting rankings this cycle.

Miami moved up again recently, into the No. 4 position nationally and atop the ACC, following the landmark commitment of sixth ranked linebacker AJ Randle, Jr. and No. 9 interior offensive lineman Jatori Williams.

They joined three other top ten ranked players at their position, alongside No. 2 quarterback Israel Abrams, No. 5 wide receiver Nick Lennear, and No. 2 cornerback Donte Wright, who flipped to the Hurricanes from Georgia.

Other blue-chip schools to watch

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Oklahoma stands tall at No. 2 in the consensus team rankings, boasting 21 commitments in a strong showing for Brent Venables, including 13 blue-chip pledges, with six being ranked inside the top 10 at their positions.

That includes two of the four best offensive tackles in Cooper Hackett (No. 2) and Kaeden Penny (No. 4), a pair of the five best linebackers, Cooper Witten (No. 2) and Taven Epps (No. 5), alongside No. 3 tight end Seneca Driver and No. 5 running back Keldrid Ben.

Notre Dame further entrenched its position among the top 10, sitting at No. 7 nationally following an active month of May that found the commitments of No. 3 offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola and No. 3 defensive lineman David Folorunsho.

Michigan and new head coach Kyle Whittingham jumped into the No. 11 hole following pledges by No. 8 safety Tavares Harrington, No. 10 defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad, and No. 16 wide receiver Quentin Burrell.

SEC powers moving up

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Florida holds 11 blue-chip commitments in its No. 8 ranked class, the first assembled by new head coach Jon Sumrall after impactful acquisitions in April and May.

None more so than consensus No. 1 interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, the top rated verbal for the Gators in 2027, joining No. 7 offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson, No. 17 wide receiver Elias Pearl, and No. 9 quarterback David Davidson.

Just five recruits have committed to Lane Kiffin and LSU, but it’s a very high quality group, enough to sit at No. 10 in the latest team rankings.

The pledge of No. 1 tight end Ahmad Hudson was enough to hold onto that ranking, building on a class that includes No. 4 edge rusher Jaiden Bryant and No. 8 quarterback Peyton Houston, and flipped top 40 wideout Ah’Mari Stevens from Miami.

College football’s 2027 recruiting rankings

Texas A&M Oklahoma Texas Tech Miami USC Ohio State Notre Dame Florida Oregon LSU Michigan UCLA Texas Nebraska Clemson Penn State Georgia Kentucky Washington Virginia Tech Ole Miss Auburn Louisville Alabama Wisconsin