National Recruiting Power Locked in Heated Four-Team Race for No. 1 Player

The high school prospect considered the most talented and highest ranked in the country in the 2028 college football recruiting class is predictably swamped with offers and is getting some serious early interest from the class of the Power Four.

Five-star Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Columbus cornerback A’Mir Sears finds himself rated the top athlete and overall player at the varsity level right now, and while one notable program appears to lead in his recruitment, four others are gaining ground quickly.

Who’s in the lead?

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Right now, that appears to be hometown Miami, on the back of a major program resurgence under head coach Mario Cristobal, playing for the national title last year and emerging as the No. 6 recruiting class in this cycle.

As for next cycle, Sears figures to be among the Hurricanes’ most high priority recruiting targets, and they have already hosted him on campus, roughly 20 miles from his high school, for some unofficial visits to build a rapport with the cornerback.

Analysts definitely prefer Miami in the Sears sweepstakes early on, as it has a 97.8 percent stranglehold on earning his eventual commitment, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine metric, but those numbers can change on a dime as his process develops.

Who can change them?

Texas A&M stands out as the most likely threat to the Hurricanes at this early stage, hosting Sears to College Station this past spring, and insiders quoted him as being shocked by the visit, so much so that he quickly set up a return visit in the future.

Lane Kiffin and LSU are getting consistent mention near the top of Sears’ list, and are eager to make a good impression when they host the prospect to Baton Rouge for a personal visit this summer, the player confirmed.

No players have pledged to Kiffin’s 2028 class yet, but his first 2027 effort is coming on strong, adding No. 1 tight end Ahmad Hudson alongside edge rusher Jaiden Bryant, quarterback Peyton Houston, and athlete Braylon Calais, all considered top-five prospects at their respective positions.

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Georgia already has two elite commitments to its 2028 class as it sets a course to impress Sears on a forthcoming visit, earning verbals from No. 2 quarterback Jayden Wade and No. 8 tight end Asa Wall, both considered blue chip prospects.

Among the many offers Sears has received, the one from Ohio State holds considerable weight given the program’s success in this century with its sheer volume of draft picks, and the Buckeyes will have a chance to forge a stronger relationship when he visits this summer.

Ryan Day’s program boasts two 2028 commitments, earning pledges from No. 6 defensive lineman Jameer Whyce and No. 4 running back Elijah Newman-Hall.

The No. 1 player in America? Analysts say yes.

No other prospect in the 2028 class is more highly thought of, as Sears currently projects as the No. 1 cornerback and top overall player in the nation, according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite, which also names him a consensus five-star recruit.

A player with two-way experience, Sears brings considerable polish and quick reaction time in his pass coverage, boasting elite ball skills honed from his exposure playing wide receiver, amassing 942 yards and scoring 11 times as a sophomore.

(Rivals)