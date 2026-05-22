College Football's No. 2 ATH Recruit Announces Top 4 Programs

One of the top athlete prospects coming out of high school is nearing a massive recruiting decision in the near future, and now he has revealed his final four.

Four-star Kaysville (Utah) wide receiver/safety Bode Sparrow has announced the four college football programs he is giving the most attention to, and while one clearly leads the way, there’s plenty of room for others to make an impact.

One SEC powerhouse sticks out

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Right now, Oklahoma could already have a decisive advantage in the Sparrow sweepstakes, at least when considering expert recruiting analysts.

OU sits well ahead of other contenders with a 95.6 percent chance to earn Sparrow’s commitment, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine metric, although those big numbers have been known to move quickly as prospects change their minds.

Brent Venables’ program sits at No. 3 in the industry weighted 2027 recruiting rankings with 21 commitments, including 13 blue-chips, boasting two of the four best offensive tackles and two of the five highest ranked linebackers.

Oklahoma will host Sparrow to Norman on May 29 to build on their relationship as safeties coach Brandon Hall leads the school’s effort there.

Who can challenge the Sooners?

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Oregon notably made the cut for Sparrow after initially being included in the Utah native’s top 10 and following a very positive visit to campus back in April, with the prospect expressing how confident he was in the program’s vision.

Dan Lanning and his people will get another chance to give Sparrow a good impression when he visits again on June 5, according to reports.

Three prospects ranked in the top 10 at their positions naturally are pledged to the Ducks, with No. 3 quarterback Will Mencl, No. 9 edge rusher Rashad Streets, and No. 5 safety Semaj Stanford onside.

Utah and BYU also loom very large for the local prospect, both having longstanding ties with the No. 1 player in the state, and are firmly entrenched in his final four.

Sparrow will see Utah on June 12 and then BYU on June 19, per reports.

A blue-chip prospect

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Few overall athletes are considered better in the 2027 recruiting class than Sparrow, who remains a consensus top five player according to national expert opinion.

A dynamic two-way player with experience at wide receiver and the safety position, Sparrow could gravitate towards the former once he gets to college, slashing through defenders for 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns in his junior varsity season.

But his coverage instincts and closing speed on the defensive side of the ball could present a more important competitive advantage as schools look to scout difference makers against spread offenses, and may convince coaches to give him more exposure at safety.

Sparrow rates as the No. 2 ranked athlete prospect in the country and the best player from the state of Utah, according to the latest assessment by Rivals analysts.

ESPN and 247Sports both rate Sparrow as the No. 4 ranked athlete and when taking an average of recruiting opinion, he comes out a consensus four-star prospect and the No. 3 athlete in the 2027 cycle.

(Rivals)