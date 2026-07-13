College Football's No. 2 RB Shares Surprising Update Ahead of Commitment Decision

July 22 cannot come fast enough for fans in Knoxville and Columbus. For the player they are all waiting on, the date is approaching quicker than he would like.

Five-star running back David Gabriel Georges told On3's Chris Low that his recruitment remains unsettled with just over a week until his announcement. "It's hard. You feel this way, like you know, and then it's sort of 50-50. People will say the 22nd of July is far off, but honestly for me, it's pretty close," Gabriel Georges said.

The admission arrived on the heels of another curveball. The Baylor School standout, recognizable for his long, flowing hair, posted a photo Sunday showing he chopped it off before the biggest week of his young career.

David Gabriel Georges recruit breakdown

Gabriel Georges, a 6-foot, 205-pound rising senior from Terrebonne, Quebec, ranks as the No. 2 running back and No. 10 overall prospect in the 2027 class per the 247Sports Composite. Rivals slots him ninth and first in Tennessee.

He piled up 1,103 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on just 114 carries as a sophomore, and 247Sports' scouting report projects him as a back capable of anchoring a College Football Playoff contender's offense.

NEW: 5-star RB David Gabriel Georges tells @Clowfb he's undecided as his Tennessee, Ole Miss and Ohio State decision nears⏳



"It’s hard. You feel this way, like you know, and then it’s sort of 50-50. People will say the 22nd of July is far off, but honestly for me, it’s pretty… pic.twitter.com/f1NzTDNeBd — On3 (@On3) July 13, 2026

Pete Nakos reported Gabriel Georges is expected to become the highest-paid running back recruit ever, with a deal that could approach $2 million. His family has pushed for structure, too. "The family is very clear that it wants a multi-year deal, so they have a roadmap for his entire career," a source told On3.

The 50-50 comment is the surprising part. His uncle, Jean Agenor, told On3 last week that a decision had already been made privately, prompting Gabriel Georges to post "I didn't say anything" on X. Taken together, the mixed signals suggest this race is genuinely unresolved, not a staged reveal.

How Tennessee, Ohio State and Ole Miss stack up for DGG

The stakes are not equal for the three finalists. Tennessee's 16-man class sits just 33rd in the Rivals rankings without a single five-star pledge, so Gabriel Georges would instantly become its centerpiece.

Josh Heupel's sales pitch leans on production, as the Vols have churned out three consecutive 1,000-yard rushers in Jaylen Wright, Dylan Sampson and DeSean Bishop, and they deployed Alvin Kamara as his host on his June official visit.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has the Volunteers in good position to land a commitment from five-star running back David Gabriel Georges. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State can absorb a miss more easily. The Buckeyes hold the No. 7 class on Rivals behind No. 1 edge rusher David Jacobs, five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou and four-star tackle Caden Moss, though they slipped from fifth after Oregon and Texas surged past them in early July. Six of nine Rivals insiders still predict Gabriel Georges lands in Columbus.

Ole Miss remains the outsider. The Rebels built their 2027 group around defensive linemen like Ben'Jarvius Shumaker and Jamarkus Pittman, and most industry chatter treats them as a distant third here.

Gabriel Georges will announce his commitment on Wednesday, July 22 on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel.