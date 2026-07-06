College Football Powerhouse Plummets in Updated 2027 Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State entered the summer positioned as a top-five program in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Ryan Day and his staff had just landed a pair of top-50 commitments in five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou and four-star offensive tackle Caden Moss at the end of June, reinforcing a class anchored by the country's No. 1 edge rusher, David Jacobs.

But after an explosive first week of July reshaped the national landscape, the Buckeyes find themselves sliding in the wrong direction. Ohio State dropped from No. 5 to No. 7 in the latest Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, overtaken by Oregon and Texas as rival programs stockpiled blue-chip talent around them.

The drop is not a reflection of a bad class. It is a reflection of how quickly the ground shifts when other coaching staffs are closing at an accelerated pace.

Ohio State's 2027 recruiting slide across multiple rankings

The Rivals dip is part of a broader trend. ESPN's version of the 2027 team rankings has been even less kind to the Buckeyes, placing them as low as No. 11 nationally in its most recent update at the end of June. That represented a continued fall from the No. 5 position Ohio State held earlier in the spring.

Oregon provided the most dramatic leapfrog. Dan Lanning's staff pulled in five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp, four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. and five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb in a three-day span between July 1 and July 3.

Those additions vaulted the Ducks from No. 9 all the way to No. 3 in the Rivals Industry Rankings, surging past Ohio State and claiming the top spot in the Big Ten. Sabb, the No. 5 receiver in the class, chose Oregon over UCLA, LSU and Tennessee and told ESPN that a longstanding connection with Lanning and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas was central to his decision.

Updated Rivals Industry Teams Recruiting Rankings following a busy start to July🎆https://t.co/pT5tmMCdqN pic.twitter.com/1IvzWfn5KH — Rivals (@Rivals) July 6, 2026

"I've had a great relationship with them since my freshman year," Sabb said. "They're going to develop me for the pros."

Texas also climbed past the Buckeyes after landing five-star cornerback John Meredith III, the No. 2 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry player rankings, on June 19. Steve Sarkisian's staff added eight blue-chip commitments in June alone. Four-star cornerback Brandon Sherrard chose the Longhorns during the Rivals Summer Signing Day broadcast on July 1.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M remains the unchallenged No. 1 class with six five-stars led by top-five prospect Mark Matthews. Notre Dame sits firmly at No. 2 with three five-stars highlighted by offensive tackle Oluwasemiloe Olubobola. Miami and Oklahoma slot in at No. 4 and No. 6, respectively, both buoyed by aggressive summer pushes that included multiple flips from rival programs.

Why the Buckeyes still have time to recover

Ohio State's class still carries considerable individual talent at No. 7. Jacobs is the No. 4 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry player rankings and the consensus No. 1 edge rusher in the country. Five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown ranks among the top 20 overall prospects nationally.

The June additions of Fakatou and Moss gave the Buckeyes two top-50 defensive and offensive linemen in the same week. That trench-first approach was a direct response to the deficiencies that showed up in last season's postseason losses.

Ohio State's average rating per commit is actually among the highest of any program in the top seven. The issue is that the Buckeyes do not yet have enough volume at the top end to separate themselves, with 18 total pledges compared to most of the programs ahead of them sitting in the low-to-mid 20s.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has seen his program slip in the latest recruiting ranking updates. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are also potential vulnerabilities within the current class. Four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds has been committed since December 2024, but UCLA has been aggressively pursuing a flip. And Miami continues to chase Jacobs, the Buckeyes' highest-rated pledge.

The Buckeyes do have realistic paths to regain ground before the December signing period. Five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales is expected to announce soon, with Ohio State among his finalists along with Alabama, Indiana and Miami. Five-star running back David Gabriel Georges is set to commit on July 22, with the Buckeyes battling Tennessee.