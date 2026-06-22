UNC vs Oklahoma College Baseball Game 3 Prediction Market Insights

It has come down to this. A deciding Game 3 for the Men’s College World Series between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Oklahoma Sooners. Prediction markets are slightly backing North Carolina in what should be another eventful game in the series.

Oklahoma dominated Game 1 winning 9-3 while North Carolina responded with a 6-2 win in Game 2.

Oklahoma vs. North Carolina Game 3 - Kalshi

North Carolina 56%

Oklahoma 45%

At the time of writing, North Carolina has the edge as a 56% favorite. Oklahoma sits at a 45% chance to win. A $10 risk on Kalshi’s College World Series market profits $7.32 for North Carolina and $10.93 on Oklahoma.

Game 1 unraveled

Oklahoma dominated Game 1. Their batting lineup tortured North Carolina’s ace, Jason DeCaro, who had his worst game of the postseason, allowing seven hits, seven runs, and 7 earned. Both Walker McDuffie and Tom Chmielewski entered in relief and allowed a combined six hits for two runs.

Cord Rager led the way on the mound for Oklahoma, allowing three runs on five hits. Junior Deiten Lachance powered the offense with three hits, two homers, and three RBI.

Game 2 unraveled

North Carolina finally got an answer on the mound as Caden Glauber allowed just one hit through five innings pitched, while the other two Oklahoma runs came while Ryan Lynch was on the mound.

North Carolina’s bats saved the series. Owen Hull and Cooper Nicholson homered. Jake Schaffner, Erik Paulsen, Carter French, and Rom Kellis each scored as well.

Probable pitchers

Both teams expect freshmen on the mound for Game 3. For Oklahoma, they’ll rely on Nick Wesloski in his third start of the postseason. He comes in 2-1 with a 3.63 ERA. He allowed three runs off four hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched in his last start against No. 3 Georgia.

Jackson Rose is up for North Carolina. He had a strong semifinal against West Virginia, allowing just two hits and no runs in 4 1/3 innings. On the season, he’s 5-0 with a 2.15 ERA.

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