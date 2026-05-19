Elite corners are among the most valuable pieces in modern college football.

They allow defenses to take risks, erase top receivers and completely change how coordinators call games. That is why the recruitment of four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins has become one of the more interesting battles in the 2027 cycle.

The Katy, Texas, native is ranked as the No. 24 cornerback nationally and a top-200 overall prospect. Right now, the SMU Mustangs hold the clear advantage. But a national powerhouse is quietly making a move.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham gives remarks following the spring game. | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Michigan Emerging as Serious Sleeper

According to Rivals recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong, Michigan has become a team to watch despite SMU carrying significant momentum.

"While SMU is the Rivals Prediction Machine favorite for four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins, don’t sleep on Michigan," Wiltfong wrote. "He loves the Wolverines, and conversations have been extremely positive."

That matters because the Rivals Prediction Machine still heavily favors SMU with an 84.3 percent chance to land Jenkins.

Usually, when percentages become that lopsided, recruitments begin winding down. Michigan appears intent on changing that.

Why Michigan Makes Sense

Jenkins’ top six includes Alabama, Houston, Michigan, Texas, SMU and Vanderbilt. That is a strong group, but Michigan offers something unique.

The Wolverines continue building momentum under first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham, and the new staff has recruited aggressively early in the cycle.

Michigan already sits No. 11 nationally in the Rivals team rankings and recently landed commitments from four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell, four-star defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad and running back Tyson Robinson.

Adding Jenkins would continue that surge.

More importantly, it would give Michigan another high-end defensive piece for a staff that has built its identity around physical football and strong defensive play.

SMU Still Controls the Race

Michigan may be rising, but SMU remains the team to beat. The Mustangs hold the prediction lead and have done a strong job throughout the process. They also have the benefit of being closer to home for the three-star prospect.

Still, recruiting momentum changes quickly. What happens this upcoming season could go a long way to determining who earns Jenkins' signature later on this year. So, even a commitment doesn't exactly mean this race is over.

Also, when a player openly loves a program and communication continues trending upward, those prediction percentages can move fast. What can also change things is if Whittingham shows him results on the field.

That's why right now, Michigan looks like the sleeper nobody should ignore.