Six College Football Powerhouses Battle for Nation’s No. 1 WR Recruit

One of the most elite wide receiver prospects in the 2028 college football recruiting cycle, and among the very best players overall, is predictably arousing considerable interest from some of the top programs in the country, and the feeling is mutual.

Five-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin wide receiver Brysen Wright recently debuted as the third best high school player in the country when the first Rivals300 rankings came out for the 2028 cycle, and now the elite schools are calling.

What schools are in play?

Texas remains one of the schools getting the most attention from Wright at this stage in his recruitment, and he looks poised to pay a visit to the program in April, according to Rivals.

No. 2 ranked wideout Easton Royal leads the Longhorns’ recruiting class in 2027, but the school is yet to score a pledge in 2028.

Ohio State and Miami are two programs Wright has expressed excitement with, and both are among the better classes in this current cycle at the wide receiver position.

Long known as Wide Receiver U, the Buckeyes rank second nationally in recruiting in 2027 with No. 3 wideout Jamier Brown among their nine blue chip commitments, and they have two commits so far in ‘28, including third ranked running back Elijah Newman-Hall.

Miami just played for the national title and boasts the eighth ranked recruiting class, with No. 7 wide receiver Nick Lennear the school’s most important pledge in 2027.

Sunshine State contenders

A pair of in state blue bloods are also in consideration for Wright, who is keeping an eye on both Florida and Florida State as he embarks on his process.

First year coach Jon Sumrall and the Gators hope to build a relationship with the wideout, while Mike Norvell enters his seventh season with the Seminoles on the hot seat after a two year slump.

Florida State has won just seven combined games the last two seasons after going 13-1 three years ago, although it sits inside the top 20 of the 2027 recruiting rankings entering the spring.

Marcus Freeman wants in, too

Notre Dame is the latest school to extend an offer to Wright as the Fighting Irish look to replenish their stocks at wide receiver for the future.

Five of their eight commitments in 2027 play on the defensive side of the ball, and the Irish are yet to earn the commitment of a wide receiver, nor any pledges in 2028 yet.

Productive on the field

Over his last two varsity seasons at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Wright has proven a solid fixture in the team’s offense.

In 23 appearances, Wright has 77 receptions for 1,629 yards while averaging over 21 yards per catch and has scored 18 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

He’s coming off his best outing as a sophomore last fall, catching 46 passes for 983 yards with 10 touchdown grabs in 12 games.

What the experts are saying

Wright is considered either the best or second best wide receiver in the country in the burgeoning 2028 college football recruiting cycle.

When taking an average of the national recruiting services, Wright is listed as the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the nation and the No. 2 overall player at any position.

Rivals considers Wright the second best wide receiver in high school, behind Jett Harrison, the brother of Ohio State legend Marvin, Jr. and son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin, Sr., and himself the subject of an intense early recruiting battle.

Where are the predictions trending?

Right now at this early stage, the projections are very even as to where Wright will sign.

Both the major programs in the Sunshine State are out in the early lead, with SEC contender Florida out in front at 19.3 percent, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine model.

Florida State is right behind at 16.9 percent while other contenders Ohio State and Miami are tied in third place at 12.1 percent likelihood.

There’s a long way to go, but that won’t stop college football’s most important programs from getting a head start for one of the country’s best overall prospects in 2028.

(Rivals)