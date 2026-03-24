No. 1 College Football Recruit in 2028 Strongly Linked to Three Elite Programs

The son of an NFL Hall of Famer and brother of a recent college football legend has recently been named the best overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, and predictably he’s getting plenty of serious interest from elite programs across the country.

Five-star Philadelphia (Pa.) wide receiver Jett Harrison, the son of Marvin Harrison, was just tabbed as the best prospect in high school, and now is placing his attention on three elite college football programs as he embarks on his process.

What schools are in the mix?

Right now, two Big Ten powerhouses and the ACC blue blood that just played for the national championship are in the picture for the nation’s top prospect.

Oregon appears to have developed an important relationship with Harrison recently after he took his first college visit there.

And it was then that the Ducks “made a major impression” on the player, according to Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong.

The other big school in play is the one often dubbed Wide Receiver U.

Ohio State is poised to make a run at Harrison, whose brother, Marvin, was one of the school’s many recent blue-chip wide receiver stars, scoring 31 touchdowns over three historically great seasons with the Buckeyes.

Brian Hartline, the wide receivers coach and uber-recruiter who helped build the school’s reputation at the position, is out of the picture after becoming the next head coach at UCF, so the focus moves to Cortez Hankton to lead OSU’s recruitment.

That process starts this coming weekend when Harrison pays a visit to the Buckeyes, who currently have two 2028 commitments in place, but no receivers.

A third contender in play

Miami is coming off a close defeat against Indiana in the national championship game, and has been on a strong recruiting run of late.

That includes a No. 8 ranking nationally in 2027 on the back of a major pledge in No. 6 wide receiver Nick Lennear, following the addition of No. 9 wideout Somourian Wingo in 2026.

Now, the Hurricanes are set to meet with Harrison after being dubbed the top player in the country when he visits the program in two weeks’ time, according to Rivals.

How he ranks as a prospect

No other player is thought to be better right now, according to one set of analysts.

Harrison was recently named the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 college football recruiting class, according to the latest Rivals300 rankings revealed this week.

Rivals recruiting analyst Charles Power commends Harrison as a “dominant wide receiver prospect with an elite combination of ball skills and route running ability as an underclassman prospect.”

Harrison is “a polished route runner with the ability to separate with his change of direction” and was responsible for 15 touchdown receptions as a sophomore at St. Joseph’s Prep.

Now what should be a high profile process gets underway for college football’s most ambitious programs to convince him to suit up for them in the years to come.

(Rivals)