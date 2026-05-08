Two College Football Powerhouses Emerge as Favorites for No. 2 DL Recruit David Folorunsho

We’re counting down the final last few days until one of the most important defensive line prospects coming out of high school in the 2027 football recruiting class is set to announce his formal commitment.

Four-star Chicago (Ill.) St. Patrick defensive lineman David Folorunsho is poised to make his official decision in the next couple of days, with two elite college football programs still squarely in the running.

What schools are in the mix?

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“I think it’s coming down to Notre Dame and Miami,” Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong said of the defensive lineman’s intent.

Folorunsho is surrounded by Notre Dame connections, including his current head coach, former Irish tight end Tom Zibikowski, while the head of his school and the recruit’s own personal trainer are also former Irishers.

The relationship with Notre Dame has also been developed over the course of what were some consequential visits, including two in the span of a week, where he was able to get closer with Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman.

Hurricanes are still involved

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While the Irish figure to have a very strong hold on the Chicago area prospect, Mario Cristobal’s program is still in the picture and isn’t budging through his process.

Miami’s recent success on the field, culminating in last season’s appearance in the national championship game, are a strong lure, as is the school’s recent success in developing defensive front seven players who ended up as high NFL Draft picks.

Rounding out the top dozen in the 2027 recruiting rankings, on the back of No. 5 wideout Nick Lennear and No. 2 quarterback Israel Abrams, the Hurricanes are still yet to earn an impact commitment from a defensive lineman.

One of America’s top DL prospects

Considered the No. 2 defensive lineman in the country according to Rivals analysts, Folorunsho projects as a high upside prospect with the physical tools to develop into an impact player at the next level.

The four-star prospect shows good initial quickness off the snap, consistently creating disruption and leverage at the point of attack and flashes the power to anchor against the run while also helping pressure the pocket as an interior pass rusher.

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Where will Folorunsho commit?

Right now, there’s still not enough evidence that the Hurricanes will be able to beat out the Fighting Irish in terms of relationships and connectivity, but it could be closer than some expect.

Miami has some solid recent success to point to, especially in developing front line talent for the NFL, but the emotional pull Folorunsho might feel towards Notre Dame is still tough to beat, even for a burgeoning Hurricanes program that has returned to prominence.

Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine concurs, giving the Irish an overwhelming 76.2 percent chance to earn Folorunsho’s commitment, which is set for May 15.