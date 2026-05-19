SEC Powerhouse Predicted to Flip 3-Star CB from Rival Program

Recruiting battles rarely end after a commitment anymore.

In modern college football, verbal pledges often become the beginning of a fight instead of the finish line. That is especially true when the player involved already has experience reopening his recruitment.

That is where things stand with three-star cornerback Nash Johnson.

The Atlanta native is ranked as the No. 55 cornerback in the 2027 class and was previously committed to Alabama before reopening his recruitment in April. Now, another SEC power appears to be taking control.

Auburn Emerging as Team to Beat

Johnson originally committed to Alabama in October over offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech and several other programs.

That commitment lasted months before he elected to back off the pledge.

Auburn Tigers defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and head coach Alex Golesh talk during warm ups before Auburn Tigers A-Day spring game. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since reopening things, Auburn has quickly surged.

The Tigers have built strong momentum, and Johnson himself recently explained to On3's Jeffret Kee why Auburn currently sits atop his list.

“Auburn is at the top,” Johnson said. “No. 1. It’s close to home and have great relationships with the staff. I also trust Coach DVD.”

That quote says a lot. Distance matters. Relationships matter even more. Auburn appears to have both working in its favor.

Why Auburn Makes Sense

The Tigers have recruited aggressively under head coach Alex Golesh, and the staff has made in-state recruiting a priority.

Keeping elite regional talent home is one of the quickest ways to rebuild a roster. Johnson fits that mold.

At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, he already has good size for a corner and projects as a player with developmental upside.

The relationship with defensive backs coach DeMarcus Van Dyke also appears significant. Recruiting often comes down to trust, and Johnson openly mentions that the relationship feels important.

Other Programs Still Lurking

Auburn may lead, but this race feels far from finished. Tennessee, Miami and Ole Miss have all increased their involvement. Alabama also cannot be completely dismissed, given the previous commitment.

The reality is that recruitments change quickly, especially in the NIL era. One visit can shift momentum. One strong season can change everything. It could also take just one strong official visit to change everything in the recruitment.

Tigers Hold Momentum for Now

Still, Auburn appears to have the edge. The relationships are there. The location helps. The vision is being sold even without a proof of concept in the SEC.

Now the question becomes whether the Tigers can finish the job and keep rivals from making another late push.