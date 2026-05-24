National Powerhouses Suffer Major Setback in Pursuit of College Football's No. 1 Safety

While most in the know never quite believed it, a select few of college football’s most notable powerhouse programs were still holding out a sliver of hope that the top-ranked safety prospect coming out of high school might change his mind at some point and flip.

Instead, the five-star recruit and No. 1 ranked safety Kamarui Dorsey has reaffirmed his commitment to one SEC program on the make in a move that could reorder the balance of power in that conference, and leaving three other schools looking elsewhere at the position.

Aggies hold strong

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Texas A&M remains the No. 1 class in the 2027 college football recruiting rankings, and the commitment of players like Dorsey are the reason why.

It was to Mike Elko’s program that Dorsey originally gave his commitment way back in November, and to which he reaffirmed that pledge this weekend, revealing for good his intention to shut down his recruitment and stick with the Aggies.

In doing so, they currently have seven prospects that are ranked among the 10 best in the country, including a pair of No. 1 positional recruits in Dorsey and top-ranked offensive tackle Mark Matthews .

Dorsey’s decision to stick with his initial commitment reinforces the one he revealed a couple months ago, when he announced he would not take any more visits, saying he was “locked in with A&M” in comments to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in March.

Who else was in play?

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While the Aggies never really lost their hold on Dorsey, the Hampton, Ga. native did mention three other notable programs that were in consideration for a time.

Georgia predictably was among that cohort, with Kirby Smart’s program looking to make a splash with the consensus top-three football recruit from the Peach State.

Such a commitment would have easily propelled the Bulldogs into the top 10, above their current No. 16 ranking this cycle, and given them their first safety pledge.

Flipping in-state safeties is something Smart and his crew have done before, notably convincing Buford’s KJ Bolden to back out of his Florida State pledge and come to Athens.

And while Dorsey was keenly aware of Georgia’s effort, it was unlikely to be enough to realistically threaten the connection he had already built with the Aggies.

Two other hopefuls were involved

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LSU wasn’t shy about putting itself in Dorsey’s view since extending an offer last summer, and were still among his finalists when revealing his Texas A&M pledge.

Lane Kiffin boasts college football’s No. 10 ranked recruiting class, with four of its five commitments being top 10 players at their respective positions, including No. 1 tight end Ahmad Hudson, and LSU flipped No. 40 wideout Ah’Mari Stevens from Miami in April.

Ohio State also earned serious consideration from Dorsey as a legitimate hypothetical alternative prior to his commitment, as the Buckeyes reached out with an offer in May and for a time emerged as one of a core of programs, although the safety did not take a recorded visit to Columbus.

An uber-elite recruit

Dorsey remains the No. 1 ranked safety in America and the No. 17 overall football prospect at any position, according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite, which names him a five-star recruit.

A physically imposing, versatile defender with exceptional length, Dorsey plays with real violence in the run game and brings impressive range as a middle-field defender who can produce equally well in man, zone, and nickel looks.