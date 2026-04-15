Nation's No. 3 RB Announces Top 5 College Football Programs

One of the top three running back prospects in the 2027 recruiting class is poised to announce his commitment later this month in a decision that will help set the tone at the position, and now he’s revealed the schools getting the most attention.

Four-star East St. Louis (Ill.) Myson Johnson-Cook has announced his focus on five college football programs, including four SEC institutions and the school that just played for the national championship last season that could be out in front.

The current leader?

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That would be Miami, which stands out among Johnson-Cook’s final five, coming off a narrow loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff national title game and getting a very solid start on the recruiting front in the months since then.

Ranking No. 6 nationally in an industry weighted average of the 2027 recruiting standings, the Hurricanes boast a strong offensive class that includes No. 6 wide receiver Nick Lennear and most notably No. 3 ranked quarterback Israel Abrams.

And judging by insider opinion, it would seem Miami has a major advantage in the pursuit of Johnson-Cook, with a 91.9 percent chance of earning the commitment of the top-five running back, according to Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Lane Kiffin is involved

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Working through his first offseason as the LSU head coach, Kiffin finds himself looking at a small but promising recruiting haul ranked outside the top 75 nationally.

Johnson-Cook would be a vital addition to a group that already includes No. 4 edge rusher Jaiden Bryant and No. 7 national quarterback Peyton Houston.

Running back figures to be an important area of interest for LSU in this cycle, after not signing a player at the position in its 2026 class, and they’re not being too selective, casting a wide net and evaluating a large pool of backs around the country.

Other SEC programs in play

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Ole Miss received a mention in Johnson-Cook’s five possible landing spots, with Pete Golding not getting a commitment since March, when No. 5 defensive lineman Ben’Jarvius Shumaker pledged to the Rebels.

Johnson-Cook isn’t alone among the Rebels’ targets at the running back position, as national No. 2 prospect David Gabriel Georges is also getting attention from the program, and he has listed it among his own final four contenders in 2027.

The running back lists Auburn as one of his final five, as Alex Golesh prepares for his debut season as head coach and still looking to bring on an impact recruit.

Auburn has not been shy about extending offers to players at the running back position in an effort to build relationships early in the cycle, and Johnson-Cook clearly fits the bill as a favorite at RB1 in the 2027 class.

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Kentucky is a notable name to watch, as first year head coach Will Stein is coming off a very productive week following the landmark commitment of Rivals’ No. 2 quarterback Jake Nawrot two days after the pledge of No. 27 defensive lineman Elijah Brown.

Stein and his staff are looking for versatile offensive skill prospects who can potentially fit in multiple roles in the vein of Bryian Duncan, Jr., a promising 2027 Wildcat pledge who can play back and receiver.

A blue-chip skill prospect

Few running backs are more thought of than Johnson-Cook, who enjoys a lofty ranking as a recruit and is coming off a very productive season.

While he boasts an impressive frame at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Johnson-Cook combines it with track speed in open space and the acceleration to peel off serious yards after contact.

With experience playing the linebacker position, there is some potential that he could see snaps on the defensive side of the ball, where his size and physicality may be put to more productive use.

The East St. Louis product amassed 1,314 total yards last fall and was responsible for scoring 20 touchdowns.

That followed a sophomore campaign in which he had 911 yards with 14 touchdowns and averaged more than 10 yards per carry.

When will he decide?

We’ll find out the intentions of the highly ranked tailback in the coming days.

Johnson-Cook is set to announce his final commitment decision on Sat., April 25, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

NEWS: Elite 2027 RB Myson Johnson-Cook is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The Top 3 RB in the country totaled 1,314 yards and 23 TDs in 2025



He’ll announce his commitment on April 25th⁰https://t.co/oxtxxwYl95 pic.twitter.com/uErwYojalP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 15, 2026