College Football's No. 6 QB Reveals Commitment Timeline Amid National Interest

June is typically the most impactful month on the yearly college football recruiting calendar, with prospects across the country stacking up official visits, making commitment announcements, and flipping from one school to another.

While that’s definitely true of the 2027 recruiting class, one of the country’s highest rated quarterbacks in the forthcoming 2028 cycle appears ready to make what would be a very early decision, and in the coming weeks.

Four-star Miami (Fla.) quarterback Neimann Lawrence was on the receiving end of some 30 offers, but has narrowed his own focus towards five marquee programs, and now setting up a date when he’ll trim that list to one.

When will he decide?

The end of this month will find one of the country’s most consequential quarterback recruits making his commitment decision official.

Lawrence will announce his commitment choice on June 25 , the player said, giving a select few schools just over three weeks to make their final pitch.

What schools are in contention?

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The next few weeks will find five college football hopefuls looking to make their case for the top-ten quarterback, including two SEC rivals.

Miami remains a strong local contender for the South Florida prospect, and he has praised the school’s recent resurgence under head coach Mario Cristobal, viewing it as aligning with his desire to win, calling the Hurricanes one of his top schools.

Texas has also gained considerable traction and looks to be in a strong position, hosting Lawrence on campus for multiple visits and forging a solid relationship with head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee.

Lawrence has also featured Texas A&M, which boasts the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in this current cycle, among his interests, visiting the school this spring and making positive connections with personnel during that time.

Michigan is still getting attention from the quarterback, with Kyle Whittingham already having the pledge of No. 9 quarterback Kamden Lopati to his No. 10 ranked class in ‘27, along with another key skill get in No. 16 wide receiver Quentin Burrell.

Lawrence has said good things about Notre Dame, not only for its recent success in developing NFL players, but also citing his interest in receiving a quality education as a fallback option, culminating in a personal meeting this spring in South Bend.

One of America’s top QB prospects

Ranking among the nation’s best quarterbacks, Lawrence is an advanced passer with impressive field command, clean mechanics, and rare arm strength.

He shows strong accuracy on the run, the ability to throw around defenders, and with the short-area quickness to evade pressure.

Considered the No. 6 quarterback in the country, Lawrence put up some serious numbers, completing 71 percent of his throws for 1,971 yards and 32 touchdowns against a single interception as a sophomore.