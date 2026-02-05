Elite TE prospect ignites recruiting race among top college football programs

One of the most sought after tight end prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting class is the subject of a spirited battle between three elite programs.

Four-star Libertyville (Ill.) tight end Brock Williams has pushed his commitment date back as he more closely surveys those schools that are interested in him, with one program emerging as a possible favorite, according to Rivals.

Who is in the picture?

Georgia quickly emerged as the perceived leader for Williams early on during the process, and the tight end visited with the program five times so far.

Currently, the Bulldogs rank No. 5 nationally in the 2027 football recruiting rankings according to 247Sports, but are yet to sign a tight end to its class.

Georgia is believed to have a “slight edge,” and he’s “feeling more than comfortable than ever” with the program, according to Rivals analyst Greg Smith.

Big Ten title contender in play

Williams has visited with Ohio State four times during his process, and the school is said to have “made a move” with the prospect after inviting him to Columbus twice during the most recent regular season, Rivals said.

Ryan Day’s program currently ranks as the third-best in the country in the 2027 cycle according to 247Sports, but is also still awaiting its first tight end commitment.

A new SEC player emerges

Texas is also in play for the four-star tight end after he took a second visit to Austin last month and is making important strides alongside the Buckeyes and Bulldogs.

“Texas has always been a dark horse, but closed the gap quickly,” Rivals noted.

Tight end is a position of interest for the Longhorns after the departure of Jack Endries to the draft and Jordan Washington transferring away.

What the experts think

One school appears to be running away with the four-star tight end, at least as far as the latest analyst predictions go.

Ohio State is far and away the favorite to sign Williams with an 86.6 percent chance, according to the latest figures from the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

That projection comes despite the Rivals report itself identifying Georgia as the slight favorite to finally earn his pledge, although the situation remains fluid.

Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Keenan Bailey is leading their recruitment of Williams right now.

Georgia is a distant second with 2.5 percent odds, with his recruitment being led by Bulldogs tight ends coach Todd Hartley.

How he rates as a recruit

Williams has consistently been considered one of the highest-ranked tight end prospects in the country and one of the top 50 overall players at any position.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder is currently listed as the No. 2 tight end in the nation and the third-ranked overall player from the state of Illinois, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

Williams is ranked as the No. 49 overall player in the 2027 college football recruiting class, according to that average.

What he said about his process

“I definitely want to commit before official visits,” Williams said earlier to Rivals.

“I thought I would have a good idea where I wanted to go after visits during the season, but that made it more confusing. I’m thinking mid to late March now.

"I’ll use the dead month in February to talk it over with everyone, then make my decision.”

(Rivals)

