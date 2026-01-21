Elite Tight End Nearing Decision, Texas Longhorns In The Mix

The transfer portal window has closed for 2026, but as many college football fans know, high school recruitment operates on a year-round clock.

The Texas Longhorns have been hard at work building their 2027 class, but now that the offseason is here and the portal madness has ceased, they will be able to devote themselves more fervently to the task.

As of late, one of Texas’ prominent recruiting battles revolves around four-star tight end Brock Williams. He has narrowed his search down to three of the most distinguished programs in this era of college football, and he plans to make a final decision soon.

Williams to choose between three powerhouses

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

With the Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes still in contention, Williams has quite the choice to make. The Libertyville, Illinois, native had originally planned to commit in December after visits during the season, but he realized that a decision of this weight would require a bit more time to sit on.

Now, with just three schools left to choose from, he hopes to use the dead month of February to think things over and then make his selection before official visits start up.

At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Williams is ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the nation and the No. 3 overall recruit in the state of Illinois by 247Sports. Given these metrics, it’s no surprise that the Longhorns have company when it comes to trying to obtain his commitment.

The elite tight end started with nearly 40 offers, meaning that programs across the country have made efforts to grab his attention. It’s also important to remember that even if Texas wins his initial commitment, other programs will have ample time to interfere and work to change his mind.

Both winning him over and keeping him are tasks that will require head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff's best, but adding him to their class could be a massive victory for the Longhorns on the recruiting trail.

Texas tight end situation

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries (88) attempts to make a catch against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

With tight end Jack Endries having declared for the NFL Draft and tight end Jordan Washington finding a new home with the North Carolina Tar Heels through the transfer portal, the Longhorns picked up Michigan State Spartans transfer tight end Mason Masunas for the 2026 season.

That being said, Masunas has just one year of eligibility left, so he won’t be a long-term Longhorn. The same was the case with Endries, who left the Cal Golden Bears to spend just one season at Texas and increase his draft stock.

As they start to build a pattern after introducing tight ends for just one year, obtaining Williams could provide the Longhorns with a chance to establish more stability at the position in the years to come.

With a commitment likely coming soon, it will be interesting to see what program Williams picks as his landing spot.