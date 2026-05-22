Elite 5-Star SEC Prospect Named No. 1 Committed WR in 2027 Recruiting Rankings

One of the SEC football powerhouses dominating the recruiting headlines this cycle currently has two top-five ranked skill players committed to its 2027 class, including the one player currently considered the best wide receiver who has made a pledge.

When considering all the best committed wideouts in the upcoming college football recruiting class, one name clearly stood out as top-ranked Texas Longhorns pledge Easton Royal was recently named the best committed wide receiver in the country.

No one does it better

Royal took the No. 1 position among those wide receivers who have revealed their commitment in the 2027 cycle, according to Rivals analysts.

Four of those top 10 wide receivers have given their pledge to SEC schools, including Texas A&M’s Jaden Upshaw, Florida’s Elias Pearl, and Tennessee’s Kesean Bowman.

Big Ten schools have three such ranked prospects, including Washington’s Braylon Pope, Ohio State’s Jamier Brown, and Michigan’s Quentin Burrell.

Texas Tech was the only school to have two such players featured, with Benny Easter, Jr., sitting at No. 2 and Julian Caldwell at No. 7.

America’s best WR recruit

Easton Royal/IG

No other wide receiver in America is better than Royal.

That’s according to a virtual consensus of recruiting analysts, who judged Royal to be the No. 1 ranked target in addition to the No. 4 overall prospect at any position, when taking an industry weighted average of national expert opinion.

A massive high upside target with the tools to make an instant impact at the Power Four level, Royal brings a strong combination of size, body control, and athleticism, allowing him to separate effectively from defenders and win at any level of the field.

Royal tracks the ball well and adjusts quickly to off-target throws, making him a very reliable outlet in contested passing situations and has striking speed and maneuverability after the catch with the vision and burst to peel off additional yards.

He’s committed, but listening to other schools

Royal remains the highest ranked and arguably most impactful commitment pledged to Steve Sarkisian and Texas in their top-15 ranked recruiting class.

But that doesn’t mean anything set in stone, as recruits are often willing to hear what other schools have to say well before they put anything to paper.

What schools are making a pitch?

Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Right now, four SEC powerhouses are in the mix looking to change Royal’s mind.

LSU appears to be the school with the most aggressive pursuit for the Longhorns commit, with Lane Kiffin and his people keeping constant contact and poised to host the wideout in late May, hoping to leverage the Louisiana connection for the Brother Martin star from New Orleans.

Royal has also shown some interest in Tennessee that culminated in an unofficial visit back in March and with another meet scheduled for early June, and the player noted that the Vols, who still boast Bowman’s pledge, were treating him like a need.

Pearl’s commitment to Florida in recent days helped cement the program’s position among the 10 best in this recruiting cycle, in addition to commits by No. 9 quarterback Davin Davidson, No. 7 tackle Elijah Hutcheson, and consensus No. 1 interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller.

Royal is set to meet Jon Sumrall and the Gators program up close in mid-June, according to recent reporting.

Ole Miss is also clearly in the picture after hosting Royal for a visit at the start of May as head coach Pete Golding still searches for an impact wide receiver in his first recruiting class.