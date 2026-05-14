College Football Powers Emerge as Threats to Flip Nation's No. 3 WR Recruit

The race is on to secure the commitment of the most promising wide receiver prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting class, and one of the very best targets coming out of high school is still hearing offers from courtiers even after making his commitment.

No. 3 nationally ranked Humble (Tex.) wide receiver Benny Easter, Jr. remains a firm verbal pledge to the reigning Big 12 champions, but that hasn’t stopped other elite programs from making their pitch before it’s too late, and he’s willing to listen.

Where he’s committed as of today

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Right now, Easter remains one of the most impactful prospects committed to Texas Tech, college football’s No. 2 nationally ranked recruiting class in the 2027 cycle.

And he’s the third-most important player pledged to Joey McGuire’s program this summer, sitting behind only No. 3 national edge rusher Anthony Sweeney and consensus No. 1 defensive lineman Jalen Brewster.

Few wide receiver recruits are more highly considered than Easter, placed as the No. 3 target in the country by Rivals analysts, emerging as a compact, physical wideout with an elite build and consistent varsity production ready to face Power Four defenses.

Who’s trying to flip him?

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Among the major programs looking to give Easter a good impression is Ohio State, which is preparing to host him on campus for an official visit on May 29.

That will follow another trip the wide receiver made to see the Buckeyes program up close earlier this spring, a meet at which coaches surely imposed on him the school’s recent generational run at recruiting and developing elite NFL-tier receiving talent.

And as they continue to do, even after the departure of former uber recruiter Brian Hartline, as Ohio State signed No. 1 target Chris Henry, Jr. during its 2026 run, and has top-five wide receiver Jamier Brown pledged to its current 2027 class.

SEC insurgent program is in play

A few days after seeing Columbus again, Easter will be at Ole Miss to see Pete Golding’s operation in person with an official visit scheduled for June 5.

No wideouts have committed to the Rebels in the 2027 cycle as of yet, but they do have No. 13 quarterback Keegan Croucher and seventh-ranked defensive lineman Ben’Jarvius Shumaker onside.

Longhorns are still buzzing around him

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For some time, Easter has been listening to overtures made by Texas in its efforts to flip him, hosting him on a visit in recent weeks, and will again at some point in June.

Not that Steve Sarkisian’s program is wanting at the wide receiver position, as they currently have No. 2 ranked target Easton Royal in their 2027 class.

But as Royal continues to listen to other schools himself, Texas is ensuring it remains in position to cover its bets at wide receiver and make inroads with Easter this summer.

Red Raiders still tough to beat

Despite all the expected interest elsewhere, Texas Tech still clearly has the most pronounced relationship with Easter following his commitment there in November, right as the program was set to begin its first College Football Playoff run, and that tie has not budged.

Moreover, the experts still like the Red Raiders’ chances to hold him, with a 99.7 percent chance to retain his pledge through signing day, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine metric.

But in the recruiting game, that 0.3 percent means there is still a chance, and nothing is official until the player’s name is on the paper. Until then, other contenders will be in his ear looking to change his mind.

(Rivals)