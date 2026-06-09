Elite 4-Star WR Cancels Visit to College Football Powerhouse Amid Intense 4-Team Battle

Recruiting battles are rarely decided by a single visit, but every scheduling change tends to draw attention when a highly sought-after prospect is involved.

That was the case this week, as four-star Ridgeland (S.C.) wide receiver Amare Patterson revealed he canceled a planned trip to one prominent SEC program in favor of another, sparking speculation about where his recruitment stands and whether momentum has shifted towards a new favorite.

Patterson makes a change

Recruiting insiders have been virtually convinced that Patterson will eventually commit to Florida, but now the wide receiver has made a notable change to his schedule by canceling his upcoming official visit to the Gators.

Patterson will be taking a visit to South Carolina this weekend instead of meeting with Jon Sumrall’s program, the recruit confirmed in a social media post.

Is this a bad sign for the Gators?

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In a word, no. From what we know at this stage, Patterson is still very much keeping Florida near the top of his thinking.

In the same post where he revealed the South Carolina trip, the wide receiver also noted that “Florida has played a major role in my recruitment and it will be revisited .”

Which is to be expected, given the Gators have been one of Patterson’s top contenders throughout much of the cycle, visiting Gainesville more than any other campus, according to recent reporting.

Patterson’s decision to swap Florida for South Carolina in the near term appears to be a simple scheduling adjustment rather than a deprioritization or removal of Florida from consideration.

Gamecocks have a chance

Still, the emergence of South Carolina has generated some speculation about newfound potential for the in-state program as it makes a late push for the Bluffton wideout.

Patterson’s relationship with the Gamecocks is positive with recent signs of elevated interest, and this new visit comes at a time when Shane Beamer’s operation is prioritizing long-term developmental receiver prospects in 2027, and looking to make inroads with local talent.

Other schools are in play

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A trio of other notable programs have received official visits from Patterson, including two SEC powerhouses and an insurgent ACC hopeful.

Georgia has welcomed Patterson on multiple visits and has arguably the strongest and most developed relationship with him aside from the Gators, maintaining regular communication and emerging as a possible co-leader with its SEC rival.

Lane Kiffin and LSU have also seen Patterson up close as they make a late push and look to beef up a class that boasts elite skill talent in No. 1 tight end Ahmad Hudson and No. 8 quarterback Peyton Houston.

Georgia Tech has offered Patterson and hosted him on visits, but is seen as an in-the-mix program rather than a top-tier contender in his recruitment.

When will he announce?

Patterson will make it official in just under two weeks’ time.

The wide receiver will reveal his formal commitment announcement on June 20, and while the Gators and Bulldogs might be leading the way, the Gamecocks still have a chance to change his mind.