Elite 5-Star RB’s SEC Commitment Ranked No. 1 in 2027 Recruiting Cycle

What appears to be the most important flip by a player in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle could also be the most consequential commitment by any player at the running back position when all is said and done.

The decision by Kemon Spell, the No. 1 running back coming out of high school next year, gave one SEC powerhouse his verbal pledge in what could be the most significant decision by any rusher in the nation.

That’s according to a new ranking offered by Rivals analysts, who named Spell’s decision to commit to Georgia as the best move by any running back in America.

Originally a Big Ten pledge

Initially, the McKeesport, Pa., product elected to stay closer to home by offering his commitment to Penn State as an early member of its 2027 class.

Then, a surprising 3-3 start to the 2025 season and the dismissal of head coach James Franklin convinced Spell to reverse course from the pledge to the Nittany Lions he had for the previous nine months and look for greener pastures.

That kicked off a national search for the top tailback, resulting in his naming four finalists that included the reigning SEC champion Bulldogs, who initially offered Spell a scholarship back in October 2025.

Spell lands at Georgia

The relationship between Georgia and the running back developed quickly following his decommitment from Penn State.

Smart and the Bulldogs urgently established consistent communication, set up strategic visits, and built a strong personal connection between Spell and the coaching staff.

That effort paid off when the top back became Georgia’s first five-star commitment, holding off a renewed push by Penn State to get him back to Happy Valley and against finalists like Miami, Notre Dame, and Ohio State.

“I ain’t leaving”

Spell’s connection to Georgia looks legit.

“I’m home, man. I’m not going nowhere. It’s go Dawgs. I ain’t leaving,” the running back said to DawgNation about his commitment to Georgia.

Georgia’s developmental success at the running back position played a major role in convincing Spell to join its burgeoning 2027 class, and his formal commitment will ensure that the school has at least one five-star player in each of the last 14 cycles, the longest stretch of any SEC program.

A promising RB prospect

The consensus No. 1 running back in the country according to an average of expert recruiting opinion, Spell presents as a compact, powerful back with a low center of gravity, strong leg drive, elusiveness, and yards after contact potential.

That potential is heading to Georgia, and it could be the biggest recruiting gain at the position in this cycle when all is said and done.