Georgia Pulls Off No. 1 Recruiting Flip of 2027 Cycle With Elite 5-Star RB

The best running back in the country was originally committed to one Big Ten powerhouse close to home. That is, before the reigning SEC champions changed his mind.

Now, the decision by No. 1 ranked tailback prospect Kemon Spell is being heralded as the single most consequential decision by a player to flip from one school to another as the 2027 recruiting cycle heats up this summer.

Spell leads 2027 recruit flips

The running back’s decision to switch course from Penn State to Georgia was recently ranked as the biggest flip by any prospect this year, according to Rivals analysts.

James Franklin’s exit from the Nittany Lions after last season’s sluggish start played a big role in Spell’s decision, convincing the prospect to seek a more stable environment, one the Bulldogs clearly offered him.

Georgia was a strong fixture in Spell’s recruitment throughout his process and proved a welcome landing spot for the McKeesport (Pa.) rusher when the in-state option fell through.

In so doing, Spell became Georgia’s big five-star commitment in the 2027 cycle, with No. 2 tight end Jaxon Dollar becoming the second in April, joining a Bulldog class that ranks 16th nationally with eight blue chip prospects out of 17 pledges.

Other prominent 2027 flips

Spell looks like the most prominent prospect to flip his commitment, but he’s far from the only high profile recruit to pull a switcheroo in this cycle.

Just ask Miami, which alone pulled in three top 15 flips, convincing cornerback Ai’King Hall to switch from Oregon, top five edge rusher Jaiden Bryant to bolt on LSU, and second ranked cornerback Donte Wright to leave Georgia for the Hurricanes.

Indeed, two of those flips – Wright and Bryant – were rated as the second and third top changes of heart, respectively, in this cycle by Rivals analysts.

Who else could flip?

Some of the top committed prospects in the 2027 class could very well find themselves on the move before all is said and done as programs continue to lobby them.

Chief among them is the best player in the country, as defensive lineman and No. 1 overall recruit Jalen Brewster, for now a Texas Tech pledge, is being feted by LSU and Florida before he finally puts pen to paper.

LSU is also involved in the ongoing effort to get top ranked national wide receiver Easton Royal to defect from his commitment to Texas.

David Jacobs, the consensus No. 1 ranked edge rusher in the country, has been a verbal to Ohio State since the end of last year, but Georgia and Miami have been making inroads to get him to flip away from the Buckeyes.

If any one of those should change their mind, they likely would replace Spell as the biggest flip in the 2027 recruiting cycle. There’s a long way to go.