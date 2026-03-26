No. 1 ATH in Tennessee Delivers Bad News to Three Top College Football Programs

The highest rated athlete prospect in the state of Tennessee and one of the better defensive prospects in the South has revealed his commitment decision, and leaves three major college football programs looking for answers in the 2027 cycle.

Three-star Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood athlete and defensive back Jaden Butler has made his commitment official to an SEC powerhouse this week.

Where is he headed?

Butler announces his commitment to Tennessee on Thursday in a live announcement posted to social media, giving the Vols their fifth pledge in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Butler’s recruitment at Tennessee was said to be led by current Volunteers co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Anthony Poindexter.

What other schools were in contention?

Three other main programs were in the mix for Butler, including the Vols’ in-state rivals.

Vanderbilt was among those other contenders, and was listed by the player as one of the schools that was under serious consideration.

Reigning national champion Indiana was also involved in the Butler sweepstakes, and hosted the prospect to their College Football Playoff celebrations earlier this year.

Missouri rounded out the group of other finalists that Butler was considering before delivering his pledge to the Vols.

Butler would have been the third highest ranked prospect the Tigers or Hoosiers would have earned a commitment from and the second best for the Commodores.

Instead, the defensive back hopeful is now considered the third ranked player Tennessee signed to its 2027 class, behind four-star defensive lineman Kadin Fife and No. 12 nationally ranked offensive tackle Princeton Uwaifo.

How he stands as a prospect

No other athlete prospect was considered better in the state of Tennessee.

Butler emerged as the No. 1 ATH in the state in the 2027 recruiting cycle and he is considered the No. 18 such player in the country, when taking the industry weighted average from the national recruiting services.

Overall, he was listed as the No. 21 football recruit in Tennessee and was named the No. 535 recruit nationally at any position.

He was named an All-State selection last season after racking up 58 combined stops and breaking up 15 pass attempts while intercepting four passes.

Offensively, Butler had over 1,000 yards with 17 touchdowns.

What the experts are saying

Butler is acclaimed as a “big framed skill athlete who could play either side of the ball at the FBS level,” according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks.

A multiple sport athlete who also played basketball and logged important snaps at the wide receiver and safety positions, Butler “plays with above average suddenness as a route runner and when redirecting in pursuit,” Brooks added.

Butler “does a lot of things well on tape and should possess some developmental upside physical tools and functional athleticism.”