Elite DL Reaches Out to College Football's No. 1 Overall Prospect Amid Recruiting Battle

‘Tis the season for the most important prospects in the country to not only reveal their commitments, but for college football programs to make their pitch to those players already pledged to consider flipping to their side before signing day makes it official.

But it’s not only schools and coaches who are looking to make prospects defect, as players on the rosters are getting involved themselves, and that was the case this week as one newly committed SEC recruit lobbied the No. 1 player in America.

Bayou Bengals want Brewster

Jalen Brewster remains the top ranked overall prospect in the nation at any position, and the most important verbal pledge on the books for reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech and its ninth ranked class in the 2027 cycle.

But the departure of an assistant coach who was instrumental in getting Brewster to pick the Red Raiders has him entertaining offers from other schools, especially LSU.

Including new Tigers defensive lineman addition Lamar Brown, as the 2026 pledge took to social media recently to lobby Brewster to flip his loyalty to Lane Kiffin’s class.

Come be apart of something that will be the most dominant group in the country for the next 3-4 years brudda‼️

Y’all let JBrew that BR is HOME🐯#GeauxTigers🐯#JBREWTOTHEBOOT🐯@Lane_Kiffin @j8ylen__ pic.twitter.com/aXNbhllNaH — Lamar Brown (@lamar1brown) July 3, 2026

It’s a request that Brewster is seriously entertaining, meeting up with LSU in person during its recent five star weekend, getting face to face with Kiffin and Ed Orgeron, the head coach for LSU’s 2019 title run who returned to the program as a defensive and recruiting assistant this offseason.

Florida is also in the race

It’s not just Lane Kiffin trying to flip Brewster, as another first year SEC coach in Jon Sumrall has been working the nation’s top recruit at Florida.

Sumrall has hosted Brewster to Gainesville a few times this offseason, watching the team’s practice drills up close and taking in the Gators’ annual spring scrimmage, developing a bond with defensive line coach Gerald Chatman.

But will he actually jump?

@jbrewster__/IG

The biggest outstanding question on the college football recruiting front remains unanswered, but insiders watching his process up close still think he stays put.

Zarnell Fitch, the Red Raiders’ defensive line coach at the time, played a role in convincing Brewster to give his verbal to the school, but his exit this offseason inspired Brewster to seriously consider other offers.

Speaking for himself, the No. 1 player has reiterated his loyalty to Texas Tech, making it his last official visit in June, but his openness to visit other programs, basically typical for a top flight prospect of his caliber, still signals that he is considering alternatives.

Until his name is on the dotted line, anyone and everyone at LSU and Florida are only too happy to lobby him to ditch the Big 12 for the SEC.