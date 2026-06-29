College Football’s No. 1 Overall Prospect Announced in ESPN’s Updated Rankings

Jalen Brewster has spent months bouncing around the country on official visits, and through all of it, the Cedar Hill, Texas native still sits at the top of the recruiting world.

ESPN's latest SC Next 300 update for the 2027 class has Brewster ranked as the nation's No. 1 overall prospect. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle from Cedar Hill High School holds that spot ahead of names like Texas cornerback John Meredith III and Ohio State defensive end D.J. Jacobs.

Brewster has been committed to Texas Tech since October, but his recruitment has stayed active. He has taken visits to LSU, Miami, Indiana, Texas and Florida since pledging to the Red Raiders, even as his commitment has held.

How does Brewster rank among the nation's top recruits

ESPN draft analysts Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill laid out exactly why Brewster sits at the top of the board. They called him a "jumbo athlete" who even lined up in the Wildcat in high school, pointing to his rare blend of quickness, agility and power.

Their evaluation drew a direct NFL comparison. They wrote that "Brewster could develop into a role similar to Lee Hunter, though Brewster is a more dynamic pass rusher."

Head coach Joey McGuire looks on during the Texas Tech football team's spring game, | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That praise lines up with what made Texas Tech's defense so good in 2025. The Red Raiders ranked third in total defense and first against the run on their way to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff berth.

Brewster only started playing defensive line as a sophomore. Before that, he was a running back, which explains the contact balance and footwork that show up on his tape now.

Where Brewster fits in Texas Tech's 2027 class

Brewster gives Texas Tech a building block unlike anything the program has landed before. If he signs, he becomes the highest-ranked recruit in school history, and eight of the Red Raiders' top 10 all-time commits have arrived since Joey McGuire and general manager James Blanchard took over the NIL approach in Lubbock.

The connection between Brewster and McGuire runs deeper than a typical recruiting pitch. McGuire coached at Cedar Hill High School for 14 seasons and won three state titles there before taking the Texas Tech job.

Brewster has talked about that bond directly. "Coach McGuire … he used to be my coach at high school, so I've had that connection," Brewster told Rivals. "It's all been love every time I go up to Lubbock."

He is part of a defensive class that also includes four-star tackle K'Adrian Redmond and five-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney, giving Texas Tech serious size up front for the 2027 cycle. The Red Raiders' overall class has bounced between the top five and top 10 nationally for months depending on the service, sitting at No. 5 in ESPN's most recent rankings.

A coaching change on the defensive line staff briefly raised questions about Brewster's commitment level earlier this year. He has since clarified that he remains in Texas Tech's plans while continuing to take visits elsewhere through the spring and summer.