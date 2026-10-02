College Football’s No. 1 RB Recruit Sends Clear Five-Word Message Amid Flip Rumors

It took two stages for an SEC powerhouse program to come away with the commitment of the best running back in the 2027 college football recruiting class, but that hasn’t stopped a bevy of other elite programs from trying to get him to defect to their side.

Kemon Spell remains the No. 1 ranked rusher in the country coming out of high school and his commitment to Kirby Smart and the reigning SEC champion Georgia Bulldogs looks very strong, with the player himself getting out in front of the chatter.

Spell’s message amid continued rumors of his flipping away from the Bulldogs was concise, and took just five words: “This gotta stop. Go Dawgs.”

This gotta stop,Go dawgs 🐶 https://t.co/YJD3O7uE7A — Kemon spell (@KemonJones9) October 1, 2026

What is “this”? Spell was responding to the continued effort by at least three other schools — USC, Penn State, and Virginia Tech — working behind the scenes to convince Spell to flip to them, according to Rivals recruiting director Steve Wiltfong, who revealed those programs are still on the make.

Spell Has Flipped Before

Spell, from the Pittsburgh area, originally committed to Penn State and head coach James Franklin as a sophomore, but then flipped to Georgia in February after Franklin was fired and the program underwent a sudden regime change.

That explains Penn State’s continued interest with new coach Matt Campbell looking to prove he can retain elite five-star talent from inside the state, and also the Hokies’ ongoing pursuit of the prospect, as Franklin is now the head coach there and is hoping to leverage his previous success with the top-ranked rusher.

USC sits No. 16 nationally in the 2027 recruiting class rankings, according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite, with one running back commit on the books in No. 36 back Javon Vital, and wants to add a defining piece to its backfield.

But from the sound of it, those offers are in vain.

More Money Hasn’t Worked, Either

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Insiders estimate that Spell is set to cash in about $1 million when he gets to college, but apparently there were larger sums in play from other sources.

Other programs desperate to steal Spell’s commitment have also used a more tried and true method of putting more money on the table to get him to walk out on Georgia, but even seven figure offers haven’t been enough to change his mind.

“ I could’ve gotten more money from other places, but I picked Georgia for the reasons that I want to get to the NFL and I’ll be coached by the best guy each and every day,” Spell said recently.

America’s Best Running Back?

Still the consensus No. 1 ranked player at his position in the country according to an industry weighted average of expert recruiting opinion, Spell presents as a compact, powerful rusher with a low center of gravity, strong legs, elusiveness in traffic, and elite yards after contact potential.

It’s why so many programs are still after Spell despite his commitment, and why Georgia is very happy to hear he’s not listening to them.

(Rivals)