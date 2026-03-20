SEC Powerhouse Surges for Top 10 WR Prospect in High Stakes Recruiting Battle

Kesean Bowman remains one of the most coveted wide receiver prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting class, and his situation remains fluid as he nears what should be a consequential decision.

The four-star receiver from Brentwood (Tenn.) outside of Nashville was once an Oregon pledge, but after changing his mind from that move, has been trending towards some other elite programs.

And now, one particular school just may have moved out front for the top 50 national player.

Who is in the lead?

Right now, that appears to be Tennessee .

The in-state Volunteers are said to be surging in the recruitment of Bowman as he ponders several elite programs, according to Rivals insider Chad Simmons.

Bowman is poised to travel across the state to Knoxville at the end of this week for a visit and the Vols staff in turn are set to make a serious push for the wide receiver in their 2027 efforts.

Tennessee is considered the No. 20 class nationally, according to the industry weighted recruiting rankings with four commitments in 2027, but is yet to earn the pledge of a wide receiver.

But the situation remains fluid

Despite the current trend around the Volunteers, the wide receiver is still giving his attention towards other major programs that remain well in the mix.

Two of those reside in the SEC, while another from the ACC just played for the national championship.

Alabama and Vanderbilt have each been getting attention from Bowman and are still in the picture as he ponders his final recruitment decision.

The wide receiver says Vanderbilt, which flipped 2026 No. 2 quarterback Jared Curtis from Georgia, has pitched Bowman on developing him.

“They talk about teaching, how they can develop me and what I can do if I go there,” he said recently of the Commodores, fresh off their historic 10-win campaign in 2025.

Bama still involved

Bowman is reported to have an unofficial visit with the Crimson Tide on March 30.

“Alabama is still Alabama, so I want to see what Coach Nix is like,” the player said recently of new wide receivers coach Derrick Nix.

CFP runner-up an early favorite

For a while, analysts were of the opinion that Miami was one of the two finalists alongside Vandy to eventually earn Bowman’s commitment.

And the Hurricanes are still involved, reportedly set to host the wideout for an unofficial on April 4.

How he rates as a prospect

Bowman is considered a four-star player and is among the top 50 prospects in the country, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

That average marks Bowman as the No. 41 overall prospect and the No. 7 wide receiver in the country in addition to being the second-best player from the state of Tennessee.

Bowman is considered the No. 8 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 46 prospect irrespective of position, according to an industry-weighted average of the national recruiting services.

Kesean Bowman scouting report

Bowman is considered a “lean, wiry outside receiver who consistently makes plays in the short-to-intermediate passing game and in aerial situations,” according to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.

The wide receiver “wins with impressive acceleration and the ability to shift up and down deftly, particularly within 20 yards,” according to Brooks.

As a sophomore, Bowman caught 56 passes for 1,023 yards and scored eight touchdowns at Brentwood Academy.

(Rivals)