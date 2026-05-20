National Power Suddenly Leads High-Stakes Recruitment for Elite 5-Star DL

Until now, one of the most elite defensive linemen prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle was thought to be leaning towards one marquee program, but now some of the industry’s most veteran analysts appear to be changing their view as his process heats up.

Five-star Chatsworth (Calif.) defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou is one of the last of the highest ranked uncommitted prospects at his position, and with a consequential decision still looming, one Big Ten powerhouse could have the decisive advantage.

Elite DL could be leaning one way

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For a player looking at development for an NFL career, it’s no surprise that Ohio State is making strides, now moving into a sudden, narrow lead in the Fakatou sweepstakes, according to Rivals analysts Steve Wiltfong and Adam Gorney.

Fakatou now leans towards the Buckeyes with 62.1 percent likelihood, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine metric, largely on the back of the connection between the prospect and positional coach Larry Johnson.

Johnson’s success in developing players for the NFL is paramount, and it’s a résumé that he and the program will explore in detail when Fakatou is in Columbus for his first official visit later this month.

Ohio State has been a fixture near the top of the recruiting rankings this cycle, sitting in the No. 7 position with a dozen commits including that of consensus No. 1 edge rusher David Jacobs and most recently No. 11 edge Wyatt Smith, from South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.

Don’t count out the Irish

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Leaning one way doesn’t mean football recruits can’t lean the other way suddenly, and that’s the hope that Notre Dame still has as they pursue the California lineman.

Especially as the Irish find themselves in the midst of a strong recruiting run recently, earning pledges from No. 3 defensive lineman David Folorunsho and third ranked offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola in the span of a few days this month.

Those commitments propelled Marcus Freeman’s program to the No. 5 position nationally, and now the pressure is on defensive line coach Charlie Partridge to continue building on his relationship with Fakatou to ward off the Buckeyes in this key arms race.

Freeman and Partridge will host one more official visit when Fakatou comes to South Bend to make their case and lure him away from Ryan Day.

Three others to watch

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It’s not all Buckeyes and Irish for California’s best high school recruit, as two SEC powers and another Big Ten behemoth are still looking for an angle.

Fakatou is poised to take official visits with both Georgia and Texas in the weeks to come, having already established rapport with positional coaches at both programs.

No defensive linemen have pledged to Georgia in the 2027 cycle yet, but Texas has verbals from two top 20 edge rushers in Cameron Hall and Derwin Fields.

Oregon is also seriously in play for the defensive lineman, arguably at an even more intense level than the perceived leaders, as Dan Lanning and his people remain in weekly communication with him.

Fakatou is still Cali’s top recruit

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No other prospect playing high school football in the state of California is more highly thought of by analysts in this cycle, as Fakatou remains the No. 1 overall player from the Golden State, according to the latest ESPN recruiting rankings.

Fakatou has earned wider consideration as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the country when taking an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services, emerging as a mega-upside, physically overpowering front seven line rusher in his varsity career.

Working largely from the traditional edge rusher position, Fakatou could lean more into the inside defensive tackle slot in college, exploiting his imposing overall size and length at the point of attack, and employing his frame to occupy opposing blockers and close down interior running lanes.

Fakatou brings some very intriguing potential as a rotational defensive lineman with proven run stopping prowess and a developmental pass rush upside.

It’s a skill set some of college football’s most prominent programs are lining up to get on their side, and right now the Buckeyes could be in front.

(Rivals)