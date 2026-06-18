College Football's No. 1 LB Makes Decision That Shakes Up Two Historic Powerhouses

In what became a close race for the commitment of the most important linebacker prospect in the 2027 college football recruiting class, one SEC powerhouse came away the big winner while two other marquee brands find themselves looking for other options at the position.

Five-star, No. 1 nationally ranked Tampa (Fla.) linebacker Kaden Henderson has drawn one of the most consequential recruitments to a close after spending several months weighing the pros and cons of each program he considered among his finalists. Who won, and who lost?

No. 1 class earns Henderson’s pledge

Kaden Henderson is an Aggie.

For a long time the top ranked recruiting class in the country, Texas A&M will remain so and likely see its No. 1 position even more firmly reinforced after Henderson gave his commitment to Mike Elko’s outfit on Thursday.

In the process, Henderson gave the Aggies their 23rd overall commitment and their 15th blue-chip pledge, joining an elite group that includes 10 players who are considered among the 10 best at their respective positions nationally.

Henderson joins a linebacker room at Texas A&M that boasts a promising mixture of experienced veterans and young potential stars, a rotation in which he should be able to easily carve out a place for himself and earn some early consequential snaps.

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Who missed out on the No. 1 linebacker?

Notre Dame was described by some analysts as something of a dark horse in Henderson’s recruitment, but the player himself revealed that it was down to the Aggies and Fighting Irish for him as the 1-2 mix as he neared a final decision.

Marcus Freeman’s program made a credible run and appeared to surge late, hoping to build on their own recent run of recruiting success, boasting high profile commitments from a group of top 15 ranked defensive prospects at corner, safety, and edge rusher.

LSU was also listed as a possible landing spot for Henderson, emerging as a possibility after extending an offer to him last March under the Brian Kelly regime, and it was to new coach Lane Kiffin’s program that the linebacker made his first official visit as a recruit back in April.

A very elite prospect

No other high school prospect at the linebacker position is thought to have more promise than Henderson, a massive upside player with proven varsity production and elite physical tools, currently listed listed as the No. 1 recruit at his position this cycle by a consensus of analysts.

Henderson has consistently flashed excellent downhill instincts with considerable closing speed and physicality as a tackler who finishes through contact, helping limit ball carriers’ after-contact yardage and closing down running lanes.

That promise is headed to Texas A&M, in another recruiting win that could change the balance of power in the SEC for years to come.