No. 1 Overall College Football Prospect Emerges as Top Target for Four Powerhouses

Son of an NFL Hall of Fame great and the younger brother of a recent Ohio State legend and top-five draft pick, Jett Harrison certainly has the pedigree to follow in his family’s footsteps and become one of the most consequential wide receivers of his time.

That promise was reflected by his being named the No. 1 overall prospect in the burgeoning 2028 college football recruiting class when the latest Rivals300 rankings were revealed this week, and now the top programs in the nation are calling.

Five-star Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep wide receiver Jett Harrison is predictably courting serious interest from a number of high profile schools, but a few are already sticking out from the pack as he begins his recruitment process.

The son of Marvin Harrison and the brother of Marvin Harrison, Jr. is about to be the center of attention as next year’s recruiting cycle gets underway. Who is interested?

Ohio State

Ohio State is looking to make it two Harrisons as it gets involved in the race to earn the No. 1 recruit's commitment. | Doral Chenoweth / USA TODAY NETWORK

Harrison’s brother, Marvin, Jr., was an instant legend for the Buckeyes and departed as the No. 4 draft pick two years ago after scoring 31 touchdowns in Columbus, and Ryan Day is set to make a pitch for the top ranked wideout in 2028.

Rivals recruiting analyst Allen Trieu described Ohio State as a “huge factor” in Harrison’s recruitment, even despite the departure of Brian Hartline, the Buckeyes’ former uber wideout recruiter who became the head coach at UCF this offseason.

They’ll have a chance to make their pitch to Harrison this coming weekend when he takes a visit to Columbus to see the program in person as a prospect.

Ohio State ranks second nationally in the industry weighted 2027 recruiting rankings, and is still making waves at the position by earning the pledge of No. 3 ranked wide receiver (and No. 1 ranked on ESPN) Jamier Brown this cycle.

Penn State

Matt Campbell is hoping to make a good impression as he pursues the elite in-state prospect. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The in-state blue blood program wants to get involved as head coach Matt Campbell embarks on his first offseason with the Nittany Lions.

Harrison stars at St. Joseph’s Prep, a known high school football factory in North Philadelphia that routinely produces top tier college football talent.

Campbell will be interested in proving his program can make a run at elite Pennsylvania recruits as he situates himself in Happy Valley.

Oregon

Oregon is said to have hosted Jett Harrison on his first college football visit. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harrison was in Eugene to meet with the Ducks program in March in what has been described as his first collegiate visit.

Dan Lanning made a hit in 2026 when he earned the commitment of No. 3 wide receiver Jalen Lott and top 20 target Messiah Hampton.

Now he’s looking to snap up the top prospect in the country in next year’s cycle as he goes head to head with the Big Ten rival Buckeyes.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame wants to make a splash at wide receiver, and Harrison is one of several offers they put out at the position. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harrison confirmed on social media that the Fighting Irish extended him an offer late this week, one of several the school is sending out to the nation’s top wideouts.

Notre Dame wide receivers coach Mike Brown has offered six of the top seven ranked wide receivers in the country, including Brysen Wright, considered the second best nationally at the position and the third best overall prospect in 2028.

What the experts are saying

Jett Harrison is considered the No. 1 overall player in the college football recruiting cycle in 2028. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He was the most polished prospect on the board at any position. He’s very ready. Very college ready,” Trieu said of Harrison and the decision to name him No. 1 nationally.

Trieu commended Harrison’s positional skills and his consistent production against what has been a tough schedule.

The wide receiver was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American after scoring 10 touchdowns, and he followed that with a 25 touchdown performance in 2025.

'More advanced' than Marvin, Jr. at this stage?

Jett Harrison has plenty of football pedigree, and the nation's top programs want involved. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

“I think Jett Harrison’s combination of ball skills and route running ability is elite at this stage,” Rivals director of scouting Charles Power said.

He added: “He really comes down with ridiculous catches at a high rate. He looks to have a massive catch radius along with the ability to create constant separation with advanced route running.”

Power went as far as to note that Harrison’s development at his current stage is “more advanced” than Marvin, Jr.’s was at the same point in his career.

Everything points to Jett Harrison being the jewel in the crown of the 2028 college football recruiting cycle, and while he’s just getting started on his process, it figures to be one in which most elite programs will be involved in.

(Rivals)