Elite SEC Program Listed as No. 1 Team in 2027 Recruiting Rankings

A recent run of very elite commitments for one notable college football program has propelled it to the top of the recruiting rankings and could set the table for a change in the balance of power in the SEC going forward if those prospects pan out.

The month of April has seen several major high-profile recruits announcing their recruiting decisions at key positions and allowing for some important shifts around the top of the consensus team recruiting rankings in what has been an active 2027 cycle.

Now, as we move towards the end of an active month, there has been some settlement around the top 10, with the SEC and Big Ten predictably dominating the standings, but with one notable up and coming program sticking out in the No. 1 position.

Who is the No. 1 recruiting team in 2027?

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Right now that is Texas A&M, which rode into pole position on the back of two very notable pledges that came through this month, jumping to the No. 1 slot, according to the latest Rivals team recruiting rankings.

Mike Elko’s program has received the verbal commitment of 13 high school players already in this cycle, including some of the highest ranked prospects at their respective positions on the defensive side of the ball.

But it was two offensive prospects that helped put the Aggies at No. 1 this spring.

No. 3 ranked interior offensive lineman Kennedy Brown gave his pledge to the Aggies during the last week of the month, following the commitment of No. 11 wide receiver Jaden Upshaw from the state of Georgia.

An elite collection of talent

Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Four of Texas A&M’s 13 commitments in 2027 have received the coveted five star rating when taking an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

Brown is among that cohort, as is Kamarui Dorsey, the near-consensus No. 1 cornerback in the country following his commitment in November.

No. 2 ranked edge rusher and No. 19 overall prospect Zyron Forstall chose the Aggies on the last day of March, and No. 5 cornerback Raylaun Henry highlighted another solid secondary piece to pick the SEC insurgent.

Who rounds out the Top Ten?

Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the Aggies is Texas Tech at No. 2 nationally, with eight 2027 commitments including consensus No. 1 defensive lineman Jalen Brewster and No. 3 edge rusher Anthony Sweeney alongside No. 7 wide receiver Benny Easter, Jr.

Oklahoma has been on a tear at No. 3, bringing in 20 pledges that include two industry average five stars, No. 2 offensive tackle Cooper Hackett and No. 4 offensive tackle Kaeden Penny.

USC, the reigning No. 1 class in 2026, sits in the No. 4 position with 11 commitments led by No. 1 ATH prospect Honor Fa’alave-Johnson.

No. 5 ranked Ohio State has been a player from the start, bringing on unanimous No. 1 edge rusher David Jacobs in tandem with No. 3 wide receiver Jamier Brown and No. 6 ranked interior offensive lineman Kellen Wymer.

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon moved into the No. 6 slot after the commitments of Rivals No. 1 quarterback Will Mencl, No. 9 edge rusher Rashad Streets, and No. 11 cornerback Ai’King Hall.

Jon Sumrall is making a serious first impression at Florida, jumping into the No. 7 position after getting the nod from consensus No. 1 interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller and No. 9 quarterback Davin Davidson.

Top-ranked running back Kemon Spell’s commitment and that of No. 2 corner Donte Wright allowed Georgia to sit inside the top 10 at No. 8 this cycle.

Two of the best cornerbacks in high school, No. 7 ranked Xavier Hasan and No. 12 Ace Alston pushed Notre Dame and its strong defensive class into the No. 9 position.

Rounding things out at No. 10 is Lane Kiffin and LSU, which saw a massive jump after flipping top 50 target Ah’Mari Stevens from Miami, also boasting No. 4 edge rusher Jaiden Bryant and No. 8 quarterback Peyton Houston.