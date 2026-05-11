No. 1 OT Recruit’s Sweepstakes Narrows to Two Elite College Football Finalists

The high profile recruitment of the nation’s No. 1 ranked offensive tackle has centered around two elite college football programs for some time now, but now it appears the former favorite is sitting behind the new favorite between that pair.

Five-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) offensive tackle Mark Matthews remains the priority target for one SEC program and another local ACC powerhouse, but the school that was in front could now be looking up at its rival on the recruiting trail for the prospect.

Who’s out in front?

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For a while now, expert opinion firmly sided with Miami as it enjoys a program resurgence under Mario Cristobal, playing for the national championship last season and building a top ten recruiting class in a consequential offseason.

The U is moving by leaps and bounds up the recruiting rankings in recent days, climbing seven positions to the No. 5 place in the 2027 cycle.

That jump came after the Hurricanes flipped five-star cornerback Donte Wright and following the commitment other blue-chip pledges like top-five wideout Nick Lennear and No. 2 quarterback Israel Abrams.

But the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine gurus have completely flipped recently. Where before they liked the Hurricanes’ chances with Matthews with a 92 percent likelihood, they now favor the other school in the conversation by a commanding 95 percent margin.

That school being…?

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Texas A&M still remains the other powerhouse under consideration for the top offensive tackle in the country, and it has been for a while.

Mike Elko’s program has dominated the recruiting headlines this offseason, jumping into the No. 1 position in the latest national industry rankings after the landmark commitment of No. 2 ranked edge rusher Zyron Forstall and No. 3 interior blocker Kennedy Brown.

Landing a prospect of Matthews’ caliber would only further entrench the Aggies’ claim to the top ranking, and the recruit has stated that his family likes the school.

Don’t expect a quick decision

Whatever choice Matthews does make, he’ll make sure he takes his time.

Rivals recruiting insider EJ Holland revealed that America’s top offensive tackle is hitting something of a reset button on his process and will likely be making his final decision later rather than sooner.

"This is clearly a Miami vs. Texas A&M battle"@EJHollandOn3 has the latest intel on 5-star OT Mark Matthews 🙌



MORE: https://t.co/t5PdrvSK8c pic.twitter.com/OiBdBFRiAa — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) May 11, 2026

Two other programs could also find themselves under consideration, as Matthews is purportedly in line to take official visits to Georgia and LSU, although Holland expressed some doubt he would go through with those meetings.

LSU has risen rapidly in the recruiting rankings this cycle, especially after the commitment of No. 1 tight end Ahmad Hudson, but is yet to earn a commitment from an offensive tackle, elite or otherwise.

Georgia has two edge blockers onside in 2027, with No. 12 Kelsey Adams from Atlanta No. 39 Ty Johnson pledged to its No. 12 class.

America’s best OT recruit

Right now, no other offensive tackle is considered better in high school across the country. Few players are thought to be better at any position.

Among the most elite prospects in the nation, Matthews is rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2027 class, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

Now the recruitment is down to a pair of college football powerhouses eager to sign him.